The best kitchen gadgets on sale for Memorial Day — save over $200 off Ninja, Nespresso and more

Memorial Day sales are still here, bringing us amazing "shopportunities" to take advantage of over the long weekend. Grab these discounts while they're still available, then kick back, comfortable in the knowledge that you've nabbed exactly what you need at the best possible price. We're super-excited about the kitchen deals we've spotted. On the table right now: a Nespresso coffee and espresso machine for over $90 off, a Ninja indoor grill for over $200 off and a Instant Pot 11-in-1 air fryer discounted $35. We traversed the internet to put together the below list. Speed through it, snag some steals, then get to that picnic. On your mark, get set — shop!

Save over 40%: Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender

Save over 40%: Ovente Electric Immersion Hand Blender

This No. 1 bestseller's got it going on with its sleek look, but also feels comfy in the hand and makes operation quick and easy.

Chop, puree, mince and blend — you can make anything from creamy soups to delicious sauces in seconds. Its removable shaft is dishwasher safe, so cleaning couldn't be easier. And now only $13!

"This thing is amazing for making soup! " wrote one home cook. "I made a potato cauliflower soup and it blended it in under five minutes! Great deal for the price and it worked really well! It detaches easily for quick cleaning and has two different speeds. Would definitely recommend!"

Save over 50%: GoWise 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer

Fry, bake, grill and roast with little to no oil, yet still make the crispiest fried chicken, steak, french fries, pizza and much more — from only one countertop appliance! It comes with a non-stick pan, detachable basket and recipe book with 50 recipes, including desserts.

This wonder has more than 26,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer gushed, "Best dang thing since sliced bread. I literally wanted to throw all my other appliances away after using this the first time for steaks. Four pork chops or two big steaks can fit in here! I could keep going, but now I'm hungry and want fries. You won't be disappointed!"

Save $50: Ninja Professional XL Food Processor

Save $50: Ninja Professional XL Food Processor

Turn your garden harvest into everything from chunky salsas to ethereally smooth soups with this heavy-duty Ninja food processor that'll do all the dicing and slicing for you.

Skip the supermarket and prepare your own fresh relishes, dips, spreads and sauces quickly and efficiently. This highly rated appliance boasts a powerful 1,200-peak-watt motor, 12-cup capacity and four preset programs. Plus, it comes with a feed chute lid and pusher, quad chopping blade, dough blade, adjustable slicing disc, reversible shredding disc and an inspiration guide with 10 recipe ideas. Meal prep just got a whole lot easier.

"This is absolutely the best food processor I have ever purchased," said one five-star fan. "It's easy to operate, it's not difficult to get the lid off and on like some, very easy to clean and the double layer of blades just makes it so awesome for chopping and blending."

Save over $200: Ninja Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Combo

Got a big family? Like to entertain? The Foodi's got you covered — it fits six steaks at once. The flat-top BBQ griddle allows you to cook a whole platter of nachos, four sandwiches or six pancakes (if it's breakfast for dinner). You can also air fry, with up to 75% less fat than deep frying.

This indoor grill master raved, "I absolutely love my Ninja Foodi. It's extremely easy to use and clean. All I have to do is select the cooking option and hit Start. The Ninja does the rest, from preheating to setting the temperature and time to cook. It even alerts me when to add food. It has made my cooking easy so I can focus on other things. I like that it'll cut off after it's finished cooking, just in case I get distracted and can't get to it right away. I can grill, roast, air fry, saute my meats, vegetables, hydrate fruit and more."

Save $51: LG Neo Chef Microwave Oven

When it comes to speedy meals, a microwave is a weeknight essential — and this popular model definitely belongs in your kitchen. Not only does it have a modern, stylish look, it also has a user-friendly interface, 10 power levels, seven sensor cook options and five sensor reheat settings to make preparing food a breeze. Plus, it comes with a turntable to ensure your meals cook evenly.

"Best nuker I've ever had!" exclaimed an enthusiastic leftovers consumer. "There isn't anything I don't like about it! ... Perfect popcorn every time! ... The defrost features are fantastic as well, and I get thawed food, not half cooked/half frozen. I'd recommend this microwave for sure."

Save $34: Instant Pot 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker

This kitchen game-changer comes with two interchangeable lids: one for air frying and one for pressure cooking. There are 11 customizable Smart Programs for pressure-cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, desserts and more. Plus, it has 10 safety features, including overheat protection and a safe-locking lid, and its 6-quart capacity can fit enough food for six people. Download the free app to access over 1,900 recipes.

"I LOVE having this with the air fryer lid," wrote an Instant convert. "I was hesitant to get on board the Instant Pot train, as I am a die-hard Crockpot person, but the versatility of this one is amazing. I've thrown the Crockpot out. I can roast a chicken in less than an hour, dehydrate some fruits and air fry my fish. LOVE it!"

Save $103: Vitamix One Blender

If there's a Rolls-Royce of the blender world, it's Vitamix, and if you've been eyeing the pricey brand, now is your chance to save $100! This compact model is perfect for everyday use and won't take up too much room in your kitchen. Its 32-oz BPA-free container is equipped with an ergonomic handle, and the strong motor effortlessly blitzes everything from product to ice for ethereally smooth sauces, soups and, well, smoothies! Plus, it comes with a tamper so you can ensure every last bit gets pulverized by those blades.

One reviewer-who-blends called it "simple and elegant," adding, "I avoided buying a blender for years because most are big and bulky with lots of parts to dismantle and clean. This one is great with only three parts: the motor, the blender and the lid. Turn the dial for your blender speed — not a million buttons. Looks good on the kitchen counter ... Great for minimalists who value quality and efficiency!"

Save over $100: Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker

Save over $100: Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker

Nespresso's compact Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker churns out an extraordinary cup of joe in your choice of sizes: 5-oz, 8-oz or 14-oz, plus single and double espressos.

Caffeine aficionados, this is the time to snap up a Nespresso machine — it's down from $217 to just $113! Its one-touch brewing system couldn't be easier to use, and at just 5.5-inches-wide, it'll hardly take up any precious counter space. Plus, you'll get a starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules!

"What can I say? Perfect espresso every time," wrote this java drinker. "The taste and mouthfeel of the espresso are exceptional. The different flavors are amazing. I wish I would have bought one of these years ago when I first started looking for espresso machines."

Save $45: Toshiba 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven

Save $45: Toshiba 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven

This 10-in-1 appliance can be used for baking, broiling, toasting, defrosting and so much more — it even has a rotisserie function for cooking up a 4-pound chicken!

Can your old toaster oven bake a dozen cookies at a time? Didn't think so. This roomy countertop oven also fits an 11-inch pizza, six slices of toast and up to three steaks — hope your family's hungry! It has three control knobs you can use to select the right setting, and its easy-to-read LCD display takes the guesswork out of preparing food. Plus, it can heat up to 450 degrees. You might never turn your full-size oven on again!

"I now use this toaster oven more than my regular oven," confessed a happy Amazon customer. "I use it for making pizza as well as for baking roasts, and even made chicken parmesan in it last week. Works great, heats up quickly. The temperature seems accurate, as everything seems to cook to the right level of brownness at the correct time. Highly recommend."

