This pillowy kitchen mat is 'better than insoles' — and it's more than 50% off

I love to go barefoot at home but can't stand the pain that comes from walking on hard flooring all day — especially if you spend a lot of time in the kitchen — Amazon has the "game changer" you never knew you needed: the No. 1 bestselling KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat. It transforms your kitchen floor into a marshmallowy surface that relieves pressure and pain in your feet, muscles and joints — and right now it's up to 53% off.

KitchenClouds KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, 17.3" x 28" $20 $36 Save $16 This cushioned kitchen mat by KitchenClouds is well-named: It's like walking on a cloud! Chopping vegetables and even doing the dishes aren't half as bad when you're standing on a mat made of thick, soft PVC foam that's shock-absorbing and protects your joints all the way up to your spine. $20 at Amazon

The KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat is the savior your sore dogs have been barking for, but maybe you never knew such a magical thing existed! Even if you wear slippers at home, cushioned anti-fatigue mats double down on protection for anyone who's on their feet a lot in the kitchen. This gem is perfect for anyone with arthritis, fibromyalgia, herniated discs, tendonitis, foot issues or any kind of stress-induced chronic pain issue.

It has a diamond-shaped design on the bottom, too, for traction and a beveled edge that prevents tripping, so accidents are off the table. This spongy mat doesn't just belong in the kitchen, either — at 53% off and just $17, it's smart to order a few for the laundry room, garage, home office and any other high-performance space in your home. They come in lengths ranging from 28 to 70 inches to accommodate all kinds of spaces.

One of almost 5,000 five-star fans on Amazon called the mat "better than insoles" and wrote, "I do a lot of meal prepping for the week on Sundays, so I am on my feet in the kitchen for 8–10 hours a day some weekends, and around an hour each day during the week. I used to wear my gym shoes with cushioned support when I was cooking for long periods, but even then the resulting back pain was on another level. These mats are a complete game changer...I could stand on these mats for hours and still be comfortable."

KitchenClouds KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat 17.3"x60" $40 $50 Save $10 The KitchenClouds kitchen mat is fully waterproof and designed to repel dirt and debris. It'll get dirty, of course, but it's also designed to clean easily: just wipe it with a wet cloth or sweep/mop the mat, and it comes clean quick! $40 at Amazon

A holiday reveler wrote, "I received these a few days before Thanksgiving, so they’ve gotten a workout already. My daughter-in-law has these in her kitchen, and when I stepped on one I said, “Ooooo!” and ordered them that day. I’m so happy to have them; my feet don’t hurt, my back doesn’t hurt and I’m way less tired after spending hours in the kitchen."

"I am so happy I bought this. I spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking. My feet get sore easily after working in retail for 15 years wearing awful shoes. Any comfort I can get at home doing something I love is well worth the investment. Super cushiony. I ordered a different brand and they did not come close to this one!" wrote another happy shopper.

The KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat comes in a slew of colors with different discounts based on hue and size, but the black 28-inch version, perfect for the kitchen, has the highest discount at 53 percent off. Start off your 2023 on the right foot — a painless one (or two)!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

