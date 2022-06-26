I saved my wrists — and my sanity — with this genius electric can opener, and it's on sale at Amazon

I'm one of those lucky people who have somehow acquired tennis elbow without ever picking up a racquet, and let me tell you — it's not easy to do anything with your favored arm afflicted. When I get a particularly bad bout I lose all strength, and one of the most painful challenges has become opening cans. Yes, this simple, everyday task is now the bane of my existence, and we all know how hard it is to turn those darn manual contraptions to begin with. They don't cinch on the can right, only half gets done before you lose your grip and tuna juice leaks all over you and the counter, and you wind up with a slice in your finger from jagged metal edges. It's not pleasant. Until I discovered — ta-da! — the Kitchen Mama electric can opener!

And for today only, you can get one for 20% off at Amazon.

Electric Can Opener Kitchen Mama $29 $36 at Amazon Designed for easing wrist strain, this can one-touch opener is battery-operated and compact for easy storage.

Not only is this electric can opener on sale, it's a #1 Bestseller at Amazon with 42,000 five-star ratings. You'll know it was money well spent every time your voice is spared from yelling, "Honey! Can you open this for me?"

Compact for easy storage. (Photo: Amazon)

The Kitchen Mama's mission is to make a safe product for all users. Originally designed for a family member that struggled with this task due to arthritis, the automatic can opener was born. Here's what's to love about this tool.

Ready to go with just four AA batteries (sold separately), the Mama ensures you no longer need yet another clumsy appliance on the counter that requires an outlet. Just stash it in a drawer when not in use.

Shepard Fairey's next poster child. (Photo: Amazon)

Get it going with just a click of a button. and click again when it's done. Completely safe for those of us who are challenged in the kitchen. "I bought this for a special needs friend who only has one arm/hand available," one reviewer reported. "He loves it. Can easily open cans because it works all by itself with the touch of a button. Cuts around the side of the can so no troubles trying to get the cut lid out of the can, which also takes two hands. Had it for four weeks thus far. This quality unit has restored his ability to do what he loves, and that's to cook! I am going to get one for myself!"

Another tale from a happy shopper: "I bought this for my mother, who has some problems with arthritis, and when we gathered around to see if it worked, we were all pretty impressed. It left the edge of the can crimped in a way that avoids those sharp edges, which I personally have been sliced by several times. At first it didn't seem like it was working, but then we lifted it and boom! Open can. I might get one for myself, honestly."

Like they said: The Kitchen Mama ingeniously opens the can around the side, rather than the top, so it's ergonomically safe as well as effortless. Cleanup's a breeze, too: Just wipe it clean with a damp cloth and stick it in the drawer when you're done.

Patented design for pain-free opening. (Photo: Amazon)

"I just recently bought this can opener and I really love it," said this tres satisfied customer. "It's convenient, hassle-free and not complicated to use. You just simply push the button and let it do its magic. I am really satisfied and would recommend this to my friends and family."

Electric Can Opener Kitchen Mama $29 $38 at Amazon Designed for easing wrist strain, this can one-touch opener is battery-operated and compact for easy storage.

If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tablet and tech deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness:

Lawn and Garden:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.