Give Your Kitchen Layers with This Eclectic Interior Design Style

Take your kitchen decor to the next level by layering colors, textures, and personal touches.

There’s something about layers that makes everything better: Pasta with marinara sauce is a classic, but lasagna stacked with meat, cheese, and noodles really brings the flavor. A sheet cake is charming and easy to make, but a multi-level creation piled with layers of sponge and frosting, well, takes the cake.

The appeal of layering doesn’t stop at food—in interior design, the technique gives any space dimension and visual interest, building up an eclectic style that looks as if was curated over time.

And it can be, which makes it all the easier to introduce into your living room or bedroom by adding throw pillows, cozy blankets, artwork on the walls, and collected objects to shelves and side tables. When it comes to the kitchen though, getting layering right poses a bit more of a challenge. Too little depth can leave the room feeling empty, while too much makes the space feel cluttered. Here’s how to master the layered look in your own culinary space.

How to Create a Layered Kitchen

For your first step, look to your walls and cabinets. Consider the color and style of both, and use them as jumping-off points for the rest of your layering choices. Mix and match colors and patterns to add playful charm.

The decor you layer with should feel as if it’s been collected over time—this adds organic interest. Avoid off-the-shelf, store-bought collectibles, and instead browse secondhand stores and small boutiques for unique items (or decorate with what you already have). Keep the colors complementary to prevent your kitchen from feeling messy, and try out a variety of textures for an elevated, complex look.

Layering will feel even more authentic if your interior design draws inspiration from traditional or cottagecore styles. Use vintage containers like cans or jars to hold utensils, store dry goods in Mason jars, and decorate with antique towels and silver accessories.

If you’re more into a contemporary or modern look, colorful dishes and glassware placed in open shelving or glass-front cabinets add a layered flair, and trays, whatever their style, keep your items organized. Keep layered items functional—not just decorative—to achieve a clean aesthetic.

And when adding decorative touches, don’t forget about the floor—often overlooked, this detail can really take your space to the next level. If you’d like to replace your flooring but can’t swing a full renovation, add a pattern with vinyl tiles, or invest in rugs or floor mats. The floor can easily be the focal point in a small kitchen where wall space may be limited.

