59 decor and decorating ideas for every kitchen

Collating your favorite kitchen ideas is a priority – and always the fun bit – when rethinking your new-look kitchen. These ideas – whether kitchen looks you like, surface materials or cabinetry styles – can then be worked into your ideal layout, the practical key to getting your kitchen right. A kitchen can, after all, look fantastic but if it fails to function as a workspace, it can be hugely disappointing.

These kitchen ideas are our very favorites – you can save the images you love, then start the hard work: looking at everything, from where to put your recycling to how close your oven is to your food store (after all, you don’t want to end up walking the length of the kitchen every time you need an extra ingredient).

If you’re using a kitchen designer, they will be able to advise on a design that looks good and works perfectly, too. But, it always helps to go to them with your own kitchen ideas. Every one of our kitchen pictures is different but most suit one of the five basic layouts.

From cabinets and lighting schemes to backsplashes and flooring, these kitchen ideas cover everything you need to think about. You can use them, too, to inspire your kitchen layout ideas.