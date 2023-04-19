I'm a shopping editor, and this snap-on strainer changed my kitchen life — over 55% off
When you're short on kitchen space, you become really good at finding the smallest possible versions of everything. For example, my dish rack goes over my sink, my oven doubles as storage for my pots and pans and my colander clips onto my skillet. Wait, what? Yep, and right now this genius invention is almost 60% off at Amazon (just $12), so you'll want to hurry and grab one while it's still on sale!
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer
For starters, it's made entirely of silicone which means it can fit virtually any round bowl, pot or pan — even the lipped kind. All you have to do is clip it onto two sides and pour out the extra water, grease, oil or sauce.
Storage is where this strainer really shines, though: It's approximately a quarter of the size of your average colander, and it's totally flexible (unlike traditional metal or plastic ones). You can even fit it in your cutlery drawer! It's so compact, it leaves practically zero footprint in your kitchen: I keep mine behind my sink and pull it out whenever I'm boiling pasta.
Shoppers are absolutely loving this wondrous gizmo: Over 23,000 of them have given it a perfect five-star rating.
"This is a better invention than the Pet Rock!" one '70s aficionado exclaimed. "My first use of it was draining fat from beef from a 12-inch pan, and it was so much easier than using the lid or losing burger through the holes of a strainer...The natural curve of the strainer adjusted easily to the pan shape...Would repurchase 100 times!"
Another shared: "It works over every pot and pan in our kitchen, and it works well. No more accidentally dumping out your hard-earned meal because your lid slips as you try to drain the pan. Great kitchen device!"
Here's a succinct take: "Really unique concept! Many times I needed three hands to drain spaghetti or other foods in a large pot. With this strainer, I just snap it on the pot and use my remaining two hands to direct the pot. Best invention ever!"
With this low price and a choice of three vibrant colors or basic gray, why not nab some for the cooks in your life? (FYI: The green model is slightly cheaper than the others.)
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
