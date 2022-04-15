10 kitchen gadgets for moms who hate to cook

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

At the end of a long day, sometimes the last thing busy moms want to do is slave over a hot stove. Sure, takeout or delivery is an option, but that can get very expensive very quickly, especially if they’re feeding a big family. What can help make their lives saner and more economical, however, are kitchen appliances and gadgets that streamline the whole cooking process. Scroll on for an array of them...keeping in mind that any one of them can be yours (i.e., hers) well in time for Mother's Day.

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6 Quart

This all-in-one appliance would make a great gift for busy moms (Photo: Amazon)

The Instant Pot is a kitchen sensation, and for good reason: It bundles in a whole bunch of different appliances into one handy package. That means the ability to conjure up a delicious, satisfying family dinner without using a small mountain of pots and pans, which in turn means more room in your mom’s cabinets. We're fans of the iconic brand's Pot Duo Plus. It's a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a saute pan, a rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. It even comes with one-touch smart buttons for frequently cooked foods like oatmeal and soup.

“This product is my best friend and I would marry it and grow old with it if I could. I’ve put pork loins, potatoes, yellow bundt cakes from boxed cake, rice, corn on the cob,” wrote a delighted Amazon reviewer. “I’ve made pierogies, lasagna, apple dump cake, a whole chicken, bone broth, chicken noodle soup... and more. This is all in less than a month. I’m eating healthier. Eating out less. Cleanup is easy. The food tastes awesome.”

$100 $120 at Amazon

Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL, 8 Quart

This handy all-in-one gadget is a pressure cooker and an air fryer! (Photo: Amazon)

For those who need something bigger and/or who'd like to add air frying to their repertoire, have a look at the Ninja Foodi Deluxe instead. This beast feature a capacious 8-quart nonstick pot, plus a 5-quart ceramic-coated air fryer basket that is big enough to hold a 7-pound chicken! We like those numbers! Here's another: This thing has 12 different functionalities that include pressure cooking, air frying, steaming, slow cooking, baking, roasting, broiling and more. It doesn't have the word deluxe in its name for nothing!

A five-star shopper said: "This thing has changed the way we cook. It is amazing. You can cook practically anything in it."

$200 $250 at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

Forget messing around with charcoal with this indoor grill! (Photo: Amazon)

Yes, backyard barbecue season is almost upon us, but slow your roll and remember: Outdoor grilling can be a greasy, messy chore. Plus, it's not very feasible or fun when it's raining out, which will happen plenty often in the coming months. All of which is to say you need an alternative when alfresco is not an option. This Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill will let your mom grill any time of the year in the comfort of her kitchen virtually smoke-free! It’s also a great option for those who live in apartments. On top of that, this device has air fryer functionality as well, so you can easily crunch up some fries to go along with that burger.

One review said it was worth every penny: "This is now my favorite thing in the kitchen. I literally cook here everyday, it is insane. From my morning crispy bacon to homemade fried chicken for dinner."

$170 $230 at Amazon

COSORI Air Fryer Oven Combo Max XL

Fry foods without the mess! (Photo: Amazon)

With an air fryer, it’s possible to fry your food without using tons of oil, and the cleanup is a breeze too. One of the best-selling air fryers on Amazon is this COSORI Air Fryer Oven Combo Max XL with a large 5.8-quart capacity so your mom can cook for a crowd without a problem. Plus it has 13 convenient cooking functions, each finely tuned to produce the tastiest results.

“I love this air fryer!" said one five-star shopper. "I do a lot of grilling in the summer but I don't like cooking meat indoors because of the smoke and grease that gets everywhere. This air fryer does not smoke and grease does not escape. Everything I have made so far has come out very well cooked and delicious.”

$120 at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Portable 6-Quart Set & Forget Slow Cooker

This slow cooker has a lockable lid so it's portable! (Photo: Amazon)

One of the best things about a slow cooker is that you can just dump in a bunch of ingredients, turn it on, forget about it and you’ll get a delicious meal at the end of the day. Busy moms will especially appreciate this Hamilton Beach model because it’s portable and has a locking lid! That means they can easily bring it to the next potluck or tailgate party without having to transfer the contents into another container.

Plus, it's super easy to use. "I hate electronics (ask my husband) but I can operate this crockpot with ease," said a shopper. "You just press the on button (the red circle on the left) then select the time by pushing the up/down arrows on the right, press enter, select the heat setting press enter and you’re done.... Now I can be one of “those” people who takes up the office kitchen because we are having a potluck."

$68 at Amazon

Breville Mini Smart Oven

This toaster oven can bake cookies, pizza and yes, make toast too! (Photo: Amazon)

Preheating your regular oven can take forever, plus it can often heat up your whole house, which isn’t what you want if the weather is hot and humid. A smarter option is to get a toaster oven like this Breville Mini Smart Oven. It’s versatile enough to not just make bagel and toast, but also bake cookies, pizza and muffins! The eight preset cooking functions make choosing the right setting easy, plus the oven’s smart algorithms help create the perfect cooking environment every time.

This little thing is great bang for the buck too. "We needed something that could substitute for a lack of kitchen oven," said a five-star shopper. "The Breville is easy to use and heats up quickly. I love how easy it is to clean... It bakes well and broils well."

$150 $180 at Amazon

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

This food processor does it all! (Photo: Amazon)

Your mother probably knows that the most annoying kitchen chore is chopping vegetables. So imagine the brownie points you can score by getting her this handy food processor from Cuisinart! It’s one of the most popular models in the country, with thousands of positive reviews, and for good reason. Its 14-cup capacity is roomy enough for big chopping jobs, and the extra large feed tube cuts down on prep time. It also comes with a slicing and shredding disc, which will make fast work of those veggies and even grate cheese!

"My 25-or-so-year-old model of this size and type died after years of excellent service," said a review. "This one is a HUGE improvement over something that really didn't need improving! I... So very pleased with this machine. I hope one even better is available in another 25 years when this one needs to be replaced."

$203 with on-page coupon $213 at Amazon

Kuhn Rikon Garlic Press

No need to chop garlic with this handy press! (Photo: Amazon)

Garlic makes any dish taste better, but peeling and chopping it can be a real hassle. A garlic press, however, can make it a breeze, which your mother will definitely appreciate. This one from the folks at Kuhn Rikon is our absolute favorite because it’s so sturdy. It's made of solid stainless steel and has a powerful lever that'll crush those cloves with minimal effort, whether peeled or straight off the bulb.

One review called it her new "boyfriend" in the kitchen: "This is the greatest invention since EVER. I am in love with everything about this tool. Not only is it a breeze to squeeze and use, but it’s like a little Transformer when it comes to cleaning....This garlic press is the only one you will ever ever EVER want in your life. It’s a keeper!"

$51 $65 at Amazon

Oxo Good Grips 2 Cup Adjustable Measuring Cup

Sticky foods are far easier to measure with this plunger style measuring cup (Photo: Amazon)

One of the messiest jobs in the kitchen is measuring sticky stuff like honey and peanut butter. Not only do you have to scoop it into a measuring cup, you have to scoop it out afterwards. But with this Adjustable Measuring Cup from OXO Good Grips, all you need to do is fill the ingredient up to the desired line, and then push the plunger to get all of it out. Ingenious!

One shopper called it "perfect": This adjustable measuring cup is perfect for me and just what I was looking for to measure peanut butter and other items that are hard to get out of a standard measuring cup."

$15 at Amazon

Breville Control Grip Immersion Blender

Immersion blenders make quick work of pureed soups, plus they work great for whipping cream and making mayonnaise too. (Photo: Amazon)

Smoothing out chunky soups makes them nice and creamy, but having to lug a big clunky blender onto the counter just to do that is a pain. With an immersion blender, however, all you have to do is stick it into the pot to turn those chunks into a smooth puree. We especially love this Breville Control Grip model because it comes with an extra large 42-ounce blender jar which you can use for smoothies and frosted drinks as well. It even comes with a whisk attachment. That effectively makes this the only blender you really need. You're welcome.

"I love this immersion blender," said one five-star shopper. "I use it mostly for making mayonnaise. I have never had a fail. All the ingredients go into the container and then presto- chango in about a minute or less of blending you have the most beautiful creamy mayonnaise."

$146 at Amazon

