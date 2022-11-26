I'm a foodie, and I got these kitchen gadgets for gift-giving — all on sale for Black Friday

As a foodie, adventurous cook and kitchen gadget nerd, I'm always on the lookout for the best devices to help me whip up great meals — and oh man, are there deals this Black Friday weekend! It's a strategic time to find kitchen goods at a steal! We've combed through the sale options from air fryers to blenders to save you time. Kristin McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot, says KitchenAid mixers are the products to watch this year. Black Friday deals knock the mixers' famously-high prices down to something affordable: this one is $120 off! (Note: Last year, we saw deals on KitchenAid stand mixers sell out quickly, so don't miss out!) Scroll on and get your "Add to Cart" finger ready for some nifty (and gifty) kitchen gadgets.
This OXO model delivers a consistent cup of joe. What makes it even better is that there’s a wake-up timer so you can schedule it to automatically brew a carafe to be ready when you get up in the morning.
The simple four-button controls are easy to understand (even when you’re bleary-eyed in the morning), and the thermal carafe will keep your drink warm for hours. You can even brew directly into your favorite mug.
A regular stand mixer too big for you? Consider this mini 3.5-quart version instead! Perfect for smaller kitchens, this mini stand mixer is just as powerful as the big one, but more suited for smaller batches!
Whoever said “the early bird gets the worm” was definitely referring to Black Friday discounts. Black Friday is still a few days away, but retailers like Best Buy are already sharing a few unbelievably good deals. And, while Best Buy has some serious deals on televisions and speakers, the retailer is currently taking 46 percent off […]
There’s always something to add to your kitchen, to make it a Martha Stewart-level kitchen full of innovative gadgets. And thanks to Valerie Bertinelli, we just found our next, must-have kitchen tool that’ll make meals so much quicker to create! Back in June 2020, the Hot in Cleveland alum shared a video with Shop Today […]