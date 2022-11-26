I'm a foodie, and I got these kitchen gadgets for gift-giving — all on sale for Black Friday

Get the best deals on pressure cookers, air fryers and more this Black Friday!

As a foodie, adventurous cook and kitchen gadget nerd, I'm always on the lookout for the best devices to help me whip up great meals — and oh man, are there deals this Black Friday weekend! It's a strategic time to find kitchen goods at a steal! We've combed through the sale options from air fryers to blenders to save you time. Kristin McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot, says KitchenAid mixers are the products to watch this year. Black Friday deals knock the mixers' famously-high prices down to something affordable: this one is $120 off! (Note: Last year, we saw deals on KitchenAid stand mixers sell out quickly, so don't miss out!) Scroll on and get your "Add to Cart" finger ready for some nifty (and gifty) kitchen gadgets.

A few highlights...

Top air fryers and pressure cookers

Instant Pot Instant Vortex 5.7QT Air Fryer Oven Combo $80 $140 Save $60 From the makers of Instant Pot, the Instant Vortex is a fantastic 4-in-1 air fryer/oven combo! It has customizable programs for one-touch wings, roasted veggies and more! $80 at Amazon

Ninja Ninja AF101 Air Fryer $100 $130 Save $30 Have a small kitchen? Then this 4-quart air fryer from Ninja is perfect for you. It still air-fries foods like a dream and it won't take up a lot of counter space. $100 at Amazon

Instant Pot Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker $170 $270 Save $100 The Instant Pot Pro Crisp improves the Pro even further by adding an air fryer lid! That means that in addition to pressure cooking, it can be an air fryer too! $170 at Amazon

Ninja Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill $115 $230 Save $115 Too cold to grill outdoors? Don't fret — his indoor Ninja grill sears and chars burgers, hot dogs and steaks like a champ, plus there's a built-in air fryer too. $115 at Amazon

Best coffee and tea devices

Nestle Nespresso Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi $153 $219 Save $66 All you need to do is add your favorite Nespresso Vertuo capsule, and you can enjoy a fresh cup in seconds. It features a large 40-ounce water tank plus a 17-count used capsule container. $153 at Amazon

OXO OXO Brew 9-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker $184 $230 Save $46 This OXO model delivers a consistent cup of joe. What makes it even better is that there’s a wake-up timer so you can schedule it to automatically brew a carafe to be ready when you get up in the morning. $184 at Amazon

OXO OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker, Stainless Steel $160 $200 Save $40 The simple four-button controls are easy to understand (even when you’re bleary-eyed in the morning), and the thermal carafe will keep your drink warm for hours. You can even brew directly into your favorite mug. $160 at Amazon

OXO OXO Brew Gooseneck Electric Kettle $73 $105 Save $32 Upgrade your pour-over coffee game with this gooseneck electric kettle from OXO. It has an adjustable temperature dial plus a keep-warm setting so your water remains piping hot! $73 at Amazon

COSORI Cosori Electric Kettle Gooseneck with Temperature Control $59 $70 Save $10 Both coffee and tea lovers will adore this electric kettle. It has a gooseneck, which is great for pour-over coffee, and the temperature control is ideal for dialing down exact temps! $59 at Amazon

Best blenders, food processors and mixers

NutriBullet NutriBullet Blender Combo $100 $150 Save $50 Powerful enough to crush ice and break down fruits and veggies. It comes with two single-serve cups — one 32-ounce and 24-ounce — as well as a multi-serving pitcher. And they're dishwasher-safe. $100 at Amazon

KitchenAid KitchenAid 11-Cup Food Processor with Exact Slice $133 $250 Save $117 This genius KitchenAid food processor has a slicing system with an external adjuster so you can slice tomatoes or onions with ease! $133 at Amazon

KitchenAid KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $260 $380 Save $120 A regular stand mixer too big for you? Consider this mini 3.5-quart version instead! Perfect for smaller kitchens, this mini stand mixer is just as powerful as the big one, but more suited for smaller batches! $260 at Amazon

Vitamix Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, 64 oz $300 $550 Save $250 The Vitamix 5200 is often cited as the creme de la creme of blenders, and for good reason. It has a super powerful motor that will make quick work of ice and smoothies, crush frozen fruit and more! $300 at Amazon

Clever breakfast gadgets

Café Café Express Finish 2-Slice Toaster $99 $149 Save $50 This Cafe Express toaster is just as functional as it is stylish! It has extra-wide slots for bagels and there's an "express finish" mode that will deliver your toast a little faster than usual. $99 at Amazon

DASH Dash Deluxe Everyday Electric Griddle $50 $60 Save $10 The griddle measures a very generous 20 by 10.5 inches and comes with temperature control plus a dishwasher-safe removable surface. It's nonstick, so no worries about eggs or pancakes sticking to it. $50 at Amazon

Breville Breville Juice Fountain Cold XL Juicer, Black Truffle $300 $380 Save $80 Not eating healthy enough? Try drinking your fruits and vegetables! This beautiful juicer from Breville lets you extract the most out of your produce, with minimal waste and maximum health benefits. $300 at Amazon

Omega Omega Juicer, Chrome $277 $370 Save $93 The Omega Juicer is a slow, masticating juicer that's designed to get the most out of fruits and vegetables, and it's much quieter than high-speed juicers. $277 at Amazon

Awesome anytime gadgets

Anova Culinary Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker $94 $149 Save $55 If you want steaks done to medium-rare perfection or chicken breasts that are juicy and not dry, then this is the gadget for you. $94 at Amazon

sodastream SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker $60 $100 Save $40 The SodaStream Terra is an easy and affordable way to make sparkling water and soda at home. $60 at Amazon

