Get your dull knives out: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener is just $16 right now

They say that the sharper your knife is, the less you cry when you're slicing onions. If you've been crying a little too much in the kitchen lately, Amazon might just have the solution for you — at a discount, no less. Right now, you can get the Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener for $16, down from $30. That deal may just save your set from the garbage.

If you own a set of knives, there's a really good chance they need sharpening. Even if you use a sharpening steel every time you cut through a tomato or chop celery, each slice slowly dulls the blade. Of course, you could take your knives to a professional, but not everyone has the time or money for that. If you're tired of dull knives, this little gadget could save you a few headaches and a lot of money.

This sharpener looks like a handle with some notches in it. The handle is ergonomically designed for comfort and lets you control the device. It takes care of your blade in a three-step process: You pull it through the first slot to take care of the big dents and grooves with the diamond rod; the next slot returns the blade to its original "V" shape; and the third slot gives it a good polish. It also comes with a cut-resistant glove to keep you safe.

'I have a whole new set of knives': 17,000 shoppers love this knife sharpener. (Photo: Amazon)

If you've been thinking about chucking your knives for a new sharp set, consider that this knife sharpener has 17,000 five-star ratings from some happy shoppers that were considering the same thing.

"I've had my poor chef knife in a drawer and over the last year it's gotten dull and has a small dent on the blade," wrote a satisfied cook. "I just got this sharpener in and used the three steps. And I gotta say I'm impressed. I managed to cut through paper after doing the three step sharpening. It's like the knife is brand new. For the price and ease of use I would recommend anyone get this for their home."

"It made my knife set that I was ready to throw away come back to life," reported a rave reviewer. "Worth the money."

"I had dull knives until I bought this sharpener," shared a happy shopper. "It does the job quickly. I liked the glove providing protection from accidental cuts."

"I love this so much," wrote one self-described 'obsessed' shopper. "I held off buying a sharpener for years because I thought it had to be electric and expensive. Well this thing surprised me by being, like, rock feeling things that you pull the knife through but it works SO WELL with only a couple pulls in each slot. I have a whole new set of knives!!"

