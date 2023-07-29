Dull knives out! Amazon's bestselling sharpener is down to $16 — a price chop of over 40%
They say that the sharper your knife is, the less you cry when you're slicing onions. If you've been crying a little too much in the kitchen lately, Amazon might just have the solution for you — at a deep discount, no less. Right now, you can get the No. 1 bestselling Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener for just $16, down from $30. That's nearly 50% in savings, and sure beats having to shell out for a whole new set of blades. With this handy tool in your arsenal, you'll never have a "dull" moment in the kitchen ever again.
This gadget sharpens, hones and polishes each knife in three steps. It has an ergonomic handle for comfort and comes with a safety glove to prevent cuts.
If you own a set of knives, there's a really good chance they need sharpening. Even if you use a sharpening steel every time you cut through a tomato or chop celery, each slice slowly dulls the blade. Of course, you could take your knives to a professional, but not everyone has the time or money for that. What we're trying to say is: This little gadget will save you a few headaches and a lot of money.
Basically, the Kitchellence sharpener looks like a handle with some notches in it. It's ergonomically designed for comfort and lets you control the device. It takes care of your blade in a three-step process: You pull it through the first slot to take care of the big dents and grooves with the diamond rod; the next slot returns the blade to its original "V" shape; and the third slot gives it a good polish. It also comes with a cut-resistant glove to keep you safe.
If you've been thinking about chucking your knives for a new sharp set, consider that this knife sharpener has over 19,000 five-star ratings from some happy shoppers who were considering the same thing.
One satisfied cook shared: "I've had my poor chef knife in a drawer and over the last year it's gotten dull and has a small dent on the blade. I just got this sharpener in and used the three steps. And I gotta say I'm impressed. I managed to cut through paper after doing the three-step sharpening. It's like the knife is brand-new. For the price and ease of use, I would recommend anyone get this for their home."
"It made my knife set that I was ready to throw away come back to life," reported a rave reviewer. "Worth the money."
"I had dull knives until I bought this sharpener," shared a happy shopper. "It does the job quickly. I liked the glove providing protection from accidental cuts."
"I love this so much," wrote one self-described "obsessed" shopper. "I held off buying a sharpener for years because I thought it had to be electric and expensive. Well, this thing surprised me ... it works SO WELL with only a couple of pulls in each slot. I have a whole new set of knives!"
This nifty gadget has over 19,000 perfect ratings, and no wonder: Reviewers say it keeps their trusty old blades working like new.
PS: If you don't own a set of knives, or if yours truly are irredeemable and need replacing, you won't do better than this smashing deal on a 15-piece set from Henckels, a (literal) household name for their trusty kitchenware. Right now, they're over 60% off!
Over 14,200 Amazon reviewers have given this knife set their five-star seal of approval, and you're gonna love it, too! It comes with a chef's knife, bread knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, paring knife and six steak knives. Plus, you'll also get a sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to store everything in.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
