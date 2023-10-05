Can a Homemade Pizza Bring a Couple Closer? Time to Find Out!



Believe it or not, we find it easier to find great gifts for couples than we do the perfect present for individuals. We're not entirely sure why, but we're not questioning the method, which is basically buying things that will make both parties laugh, swoon, or come closer together. So when we set out to hunt down fabulous finds for all of our coupled-up friends and family members, we came up with an impressive list that every duo will appreciate.

From a fill-in-the-blank book about their love to a tabletop s'mores kit, there are a lot of unique gifts for couples ahead. Before you cringe in preparation for the level of cheesiness, we specifically avoided products that would induce an eye roll. They're all useful things people want and enjoy, like a wine subscription, a new-home scented candle, and a pocket-size projector. Of course, we felt compelled to include one or two gushy picks because we all know people who relish a romantic date night.

No matter what you end up getting them, the couple will surely appreciate both it and you. So don't put too much pressure on yourself to nab the perfect gift that lives up to the couple's love. After all, it's more about the thought than the thing, right? So peruse our list of top couple-approved presents that will show your friends just how much you love them and how happy you are that they found each another.

I Wrote a Book About Us Memory Book

Writing a book is no easy feat. After all, nothing is harder than staring at a blank page when you're trying to capture magical moments. That's where this fill-in-the-blank book comes in. It's filled with sweet prompts, like "I will never get tired of the way we..." and "I'm pretty sure the stars brought us together so we could..." Each person can also take turns filling out the pages, making it a collaborative memory book.

Shop Now I Wrote a Book About Us Memory Book amazon.com $14.36

DIY Ravioli Kit

It's our personal opinion that everyone likes Italian food—specifically pasta—making this ravioli kit the perfect gift for couples who love to nosh. All of the ingredients are packed fresh and ready to cook, so feel free to send it to your favorite couples and give them a well-deserved date night.

Shop Now DIY Ravioli Kit williams-sonoma.com $44.95

All You Need Are Birds Pair

"I grew up collecting these little Swarovski crystal animals, and two decades later I still love them," associate shopping editor Jessica Cherner says. "Though my collection is no longer, I kept my favorite two figurines, which sit proudly on my dresser." They're absolutely tiny (about one inch tall), so they won't look cheap or tchotchke-esque.

Shop Now All You Need Are Birds Pair swarovski.com $175.00

S'mores Deluxe Tabletop Fire Bowl

It's our personal opinion that s'mores season is every season. The only issue? Building an outdoor campfire isn't exactly a winter-friendly activity. Enter this compact s'mores kit that's safe to use right on your dining table. All they'll need to buy is the fixings.

Shop Now S'mores Deluxe Tabletop Fire Bowl crateandbarrel.com $99.95

Wine Set Gift Card

If you know your friends are into wine, you can't go wrong with a gift card to Bright Cellars, which sells hundreds of bottles and types of wines, including natural ones. Otherwise, you could even gift them a wine subscription so that they never run low on decadent sips.

Shop Now Wine Set Gift Card brightcellars.com $100.00

New Home Candle

If a couple you know and love is moving into a new space together, a perfectly scented "new home" candle makes for a great gift. Unlike "new car" smell, this one is a bit harder to pin down, but it's made with notes of jasmine, cedar, lime, sandalwood, oak moss, and musk.

Shop Now New Home Candle homesick.com $48.00

Pizza Roulette Cut & Serve Board

We may feature a lot of food-related gifts on our list, but few things bring people together like a meal they prepared together. So if you know a couple that loves to bake a pie, get them this pizza-specific cutting board. Each slice is engraved with a chore, making dinner into a game.

Shop Now Pizza Roulette Cut & Serve Board uncommongoods.com $55.00

Cooking Apron, Set of Two

These matching aprons may be food adjacent, but they're not actual food, so we're throwing them on the list. The contrasting prints are gender neutral, so each partner can choose the one that suits them and their style.

Shop Now Cooking Apron, Set of Two amazon.com $17.99

Codenames: Duet Game

Codenames is a failproof game that truly never gets old. This one, cleverly dubbed "Duet," is a riff on the original that's designed for two "secret agents." So next time you're headed to your friends' spot for dinner or a wine night, bring this along.

Shop Now Codenames: Duet Game amazon.com $24.95

Date Night In Cookbook

We're big fans of personalizing gifts that might otherwise feel a little generic. So when you give your friends this cookbook, which features meals to cook together, consider writing a little note on the inside cover.

Shop Now Date Night In Cookbook amazon.com $15.49

Mini Portable Projector

Not that you need a traveling projector, but just in case this one is small enough to pop in your carry-on or purse. Otherwise, set it up on your coffee table, plug it into your phone, and enjoy your flick of choice. Don't forget to snuggle under a blanket with your partner.

Shop Now Mini Portable Projector amazon.com $55.99

Custom Couples Acrylic Song Plaque

The fact that this extremely personal couples gift is only $10 is mind-blowing. It's an acrylic smartphone screen that's open to a music streaming app, but instead of the typical album cover on display, it's a photo of the couple. The bonus? You can incorporate a QR code that, when scanned on a real phone, plays their favorite song.

Shop Now Custom Couples Acrylic Song Plaque etsy.com $9.99 GiftStoryUA

Retro-Style Coffee Maker Bundle

It's just a fact that coffee tastes better and fresher when the beans are ground right before they're brewed. So if you have coffee-obsessed friends who just so happen to be living together, this duo is an extremely useful gift. It includes a traditional drip coffee maker and a matching grinder.

Shop Now Retro-Style Coffee Maker Bundle $559.95

Waterproof Portable Speaker

If they're the outdoorsy type, this speaker is a must-have. It's waterproof, dustproof, and the perfect companion for beach days and camping trips.

Shop Now Waterproof Portable Speaker amazon.com $47.00

Toasty Mini Bar Cocktail Infusion Kit

If the pair you know loves a boozy brunch, this easy-to-use mixologist kit will give them the bottomless pours they'll always appreciate. It comes with everything they'll need to effortlessly mix, stir, and pour winter-friendly beverages, like a cinnamon cider punch, a barrel old-fashioned, and a spiced vanilla mule.

Shop Now Toasty Mini Bar Cocktail Infusion Kit williams-sonoma.com $59.95

100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster

Here's a nifty scratch-off poster featuring 100 classic movie titles, so if they always have a hard time deciding which flick to flip on, this will definitely help. We'd suggest mounting on to the wall in the living room so it's always handy when they need it.

Shop Now 100 Movies Scratch-Off Poster amazon.com $21.69

Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player

Yes, there are speakers that take up less space, but there's something nostalgic about an old-school record player like this one. Go above and beyond and pair this gift with some brand-new (or vintage) vinyl.

Shop Now Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player amazon.com $59.99

Intersection of Love Photo Print

Commemorate the moment they first crossed paths with a custom photo that incorporates both their names. Artist Patricia Carlin took the customization one step further by letting clients choose the frame based on the anniversary they're celebrating (wood for fifth, tin for tenth, platinum for twentieth, and so on).

Shop Now Intersection of Love Photo Print uncommongoods.com $75.00 uncommon goods

The Kissing Mugs

These may be a little cheesy, but they're so adorable that we thought we'd put them on the list. After all, there's such a wholesomeness to these kissing mugs that makes us want to drink out of them every single morning.

Shop Now The Kissing Mugs uncommongoods.com $50.00 Uncommon Goods

Cozy Faux Shearling Throw

Whether it's a Sunday morning or Saturday night, a throw blanket is a must for any couple who likes to stay cozy. We love this one because it's as fuzzy as it looks—just like the inside of your favorite sweatshirt.

Shop Now Cozy Faux Shearling Throw westelm.com $110.00

The Artist Capsule Olive Oil Pack

"I have Brightland olive oils and can attest that they're amazing," Cherner says. "In this set each bottle is infused with a different flavorful ingredient, like garlic, lemon, chili, and basil. You can cook with them, but I think they're best enjoyed as a dip."



Shop Now The Artist Capsule Olive Oil Pack brightland.co $150.00

Anniversary Map Candle

Uncommon Goods has a great inventory of personalized gifts, and this one is easily a top contender. It's a candle with a vessel and lid decorated with specific details from the couple's romantic journey, like when and where they got married.

Shop Now Anniversary Map Candle uncommongoods.com $45.00

The Couples Game

Whether you're gifting this to a brand-new couple or a pair who has been together for years, you're giving them more than just laughs because this card came features conversation topics that may bring about a tear, revelation, or anything in between.

Shop Now The Couples Game amazon.com $19.95

Pink Quartz Serving Board

With no context, this may look like a single coaster, but it's actually a pretty sizable serving board made entirely of natural pink quartz. If you didn't already know, pink quartz is said to have an aura of compassion and peace.

Shop Now Pink Quartz Serving Board anthropologie.com $128.00

The Hygge Game

Hygge is a Danish term that's hard to translate exactly, but "cozy" is as close as we can get. The word, which has been around forever, launched a massive design trend about five years ago that has continued to reappear seemingly every winter. Now, it's reappearing in game form as a series of heartwarming conversation starters.

Shop Now The Hygge Game amazon.com $20.00 Amazon

Classic Pilsner Wood Box Set

If both parties are into beer—specifically pilsners—this is a great gift. It includes two 12-ounce fluted beer glasses, two cork coasters, and a bottle opener, all of which are housed perfectly in an acacia wood box.

Shop Now Classic Pilsner Wood Box Set potterybarn.com $125.00

Custom Faceless Portraits

These portraits may not have faces, but it's very clear that the smiling pair pictured is you and your partner. Simply send a photo to the artist on Etsy, and they'll create a cheerful illustration worthy of your friends' walls.

Shop Now Custom Faceless Portraits etsy.com $5.40

Picnic Blanket and Extra Large Picnic Basket

There's nothing like going to the park and enjoying a romantic picnic for two. Upgrade the experience with a picnic basket filled with everything they need and an oversize blanket that's easy to tow.

Shop Now Picnic Blanket and Extra Large Picnic Basket amazon.com $55.99

2nd Generation I-Type Instant Film Camera

The Polaroid camera may have been around for a few decades, but we're big fans of the original instant film device. Give it to your couple friends on a special occasion and watch them commemorate it with their brand-new present.

Shop Now 2nd Generation I-Type Instant Film Camera amazon.com $119.95

White Noise Machine

A happy couple is a well-rested couple. If one of them is always snoring, this white noise machine can help tune out the unwanted nasal sounds so that they can both get their full eight hours.

Shop Now White Noise Machine tuftandneedle.com $110.00

Bistro Tile Salt & Pepper Shakers

If Anthropologie sells an instantly recognizable pattern, it's the bistro tile. We've seen it on the now-iconic mug, and we're thrilled to see it pop up on a set of matching salt and pepper shakers (and the accompanying tray). Something like this works as the perfect finishing touch on a dining table, so if your friends just moved into a new home, it's a great gift.

Shop Now Bistro Tile Salt & Pepper Shakers anthropologie.com $18.00

Resin Character Statues

These may look like heavy-duty marble statues, but they're actually made of highly durable resin, so there's no need to be too precious with them. That said, they're sculptures, so you may not want to throw them around too much. We love that they're clearly hugging even though they don't have arms.

Shop Now Resin Character Statues amazon.com $45.95

BlinDates Game

If you're gifting something special to a new couple, snag this set of cards that feature fun, low-stakes date ideas that'll work whether they met yesterday or a month ago. Each card boasts a different concept, from a conversation topic to an actual date spot.

Shop Now BlinDates Game amazon.com $29.99

Passport Holder, Set of Two

Nothing ruins a big trip with your partner like realizing one of you forgot your passport. This set of two passport holders—which have slots for cards, pens, identification, and even your boarding pass— make it pretty impossible to leave behind.

Shop Now Passport Holder, Set of Two amazon.com $24.99

Bamboo Charging Station Organizer

When you become a couple, everything gets doubled, including the number of charging cables. Eliminate the clutter with this compact station that has plenty of space for literally all of the devices, including AirPods, tablets, phones, and watches.

Shop Now Bamboo Charging Station Organizer amazon.com $35.99

