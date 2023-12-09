Kinsler: For whom the doorbell tolls

As reluctant as I am to admit it to Lancaster’s hard-working citizens, we two can no longer claim to be members of that honorable group. We sleep late, typically arising only when a physician’s office has scheduled us for an early appointment − say, prior to 1 p.m. And when we do finally awaken, Natalie will be downstairs nursing her first cup of coffee with a word puzzle on the kitchen table and Webster the Cat on her lap, while I lie abed listening to the radio.

It might be said that we have attained a suitable age for such a rigorous regimen, for we are 76 years old. Each. But occasionally the outside world of work and achievement intrudes.

Example: this morning we were both jarred awake by Fairfield Heating and Cooling who wisely called ahead to remind us of our previously-scheduled biannual* furnace inspection. Apparently, they know us by now. But this day the warning came a bit later than usual, and the inspection would begin in five minutes.

To say that we were galvanized into action might be an understatement. I have always admired the shiny brass pole that old fire stations provided to allow firemen rapid access to their fire trucks, and I thought about that possible improvement as we hurriedly dressed. At the very least we should have had an alarm bell.

Now, I have been in many occupied homes because I repair clocks, and prior to that home electronics, both of which require the occasional house call. I require little of my customers except that they install an address sign that mere mortals can read and kindly confine the dog to the utility room. I have never been concerned or even noticed either their dress or degree of alertness, and thus doubt that Fairfield Heating and Cooling does either.

Nevertheless, we endeavored to look sharp and alert lest the serviceman somehow be more concerned with our parade-ground appearance than the condition of our furnace filter. Our experience strongly indicates that he did not. We likely resembled Mr and Mrs Bear awakened from hibernation.

But it’s afternoon now, and we are awake. Our furnace is fine, Natalie has gone off to do some volunteer work, and I have clocks to finish. It is an ordinary day rendered extra-ordinary because we have lived to see it.

*Merriam-Webster.com says that this could mean twice yearly or every two years. Fairfield H & C inspects their furnaces twice a year.

Mark Kinsler, kinsler33@gmail.com, lives with Natalie and two carefully vetted alley cats in our little 1888 house in Lancaster. Call and wake him up if you’re coming over.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Kinsler: From 0 to 70, not easy at times for those in their 70s