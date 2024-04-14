Kinsler: Well, that completes our bucket list

“I doubt that we’ll starve,” I said to Natalie as she efficiently packed a half-jar of peanut butter pretzel nuggets into an already-bulging food bag.

“I just want to make sure we’ll have something when we get stuck in traffic,” she rejoined, adding a container of hard-boiled eggs. “We may wind up watching the eclipse from the passing lane somewhere. Remember how we made friends while we were stuck on the highway in Tennessee?”

I did indeed. We watched the last total solar eclipse from the banks of a stream that bordered a friendly Walmart parking lot. I’d never seen so many earnest amateur astronomers, each with one or more telescopes. Children ran around while we chatted with their parents, and then everyone started the journey home simultaneously. We never did find out how long it took.

This time we threaded our way through country roads in Delaware, Ohio on our way to an eclipse party at a friend’s home. After paying the toll at the town’s hastily-constructed Totality Zone Toll Gate and Welcome Center we found our friends and Trixie, a large, enthusiastic golden retriever, age seven months. And even more food laid out, food that put our contribution of cellophane-wrapped Austin peanut-butter/cheese crackers to shame.

It didn’t matter, for everyone instantly loved Natalie while I served in my customary role as a fashion accessory. Matters progressed, and the bright afternoon took on a metallic sheen as the temperature dropped. Trixie the Dog, looking uncustomarily puzzled, walked over to ask for additional information.

Then my science hormones asserted themselves, and as usual a profound lack of pertinent knowledge failed to deter me from faking my way through an entire extemporaneous presentation, “Eclipses and Their Friends,” which abruptly ended as totality approached.

Dr M Kinsler was silenced in awe as the last bit of sun disappeared and the great solar corona appeared, flaring millions of miles into black space. For additional drama a kernel of reddish light appeared at the bottom of the disk. This was most likely a particularly ambitious solar flare, the sort that likes to wipe out wireless communication and probably change election results.

Then totality ended, and we all welcomed back the warming sun.

Mark Kinsler, kinsler33@gmail.com, lives in a smallish house in Lancaster surrounded by trees I inadvisedly planted in an attempt to impress Natalie. She and her two security cats still seem to tolerate me anyway.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Solar eclipse completes the bucket list