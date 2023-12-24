Kinsler: The pestilence has found us

We were getting along just fine. Natalie was continuing her quest to locate and execute a recipe purportedly encoded in the Book of Revelations, a recipe that will yield Christmas cookies suitable for the End of Days, while I was bogged down with antique clocks to repair. (Even if your clock is not an antique, it will become one by the time I actually get it fixed.) We also have an antique house, antique furniture, and a pair of antique cats who sleep with Natalie.

The two of us aren’t prime examples of youth, either. We’ve learned about liniment, elastic braces for spavined limbs, and “wellness exams” that ask how many times we’ve fallen in the last 3 months. The score thus far is Mark—15, and Natalie—zero.

While we’ve clearly been blessed with good health for most of our lives, it was easy to take this condition as a birthright. It’s not, and last Tuesday the black wings of Disease cast their shadow upon us.

It started as a collective case of sniffles, which promptly progressed into something worse. I took a nap and awakened to breaking news, to wit: she’d taken a COVID test, and the results were positive. My beloved administered the same test to me. Negative, as always. I don’t believe it and neither will our PCP Dr. Sara.

The real tragedy is that it may ruin Natalie’s plans for Christmas dinner with 8 of our friends. At the moment, we are so sick that neither of us could digest a festive Yuletide cookie sample.

There is some hope, however: if the symptoms recede within five days, which is the 23rd, we and our guests will be fine. Either that, or the CDC will recognize our house as Patient Zero in the Second Great (or “Kinsler”) Pandemic.

We take this quite seriously. You’re not supposed to know this, but in the early days of the pandemic we were still volunteering at the hospital as internal mail carriers.

As usual we got lost near the intensive care unit and in our struggle to locate the base camp we found ourselves in the ICU itself. There were a few Covid patients there, and by direct observation we concluded then and there that Covid ranks right up there with untreated rattlesnake bites.

Please take the same precautions you would have taken two years ago. We had five vaccinations each, but the vaccines are not bulletproof and some of the invaders seem to filter through the main gate.Please.

Mark Kinsler, kinsler33@gmail.com, convalesces in our little house in Lancaster under the supervision of Natalie and two trained alley cats.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Sickness comes to try and ruin a Christmas party