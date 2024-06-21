Kings Dominion launching Food & Wine Festival in August

DOSWELL, Va. (WFXR)– Kings Dominion Amusement Park announced they are adding a Food & Wine Festival to its 2024 season events in the Old Virginia section of the park starting August 2.

Guests will be able to enjoy a wide assortment of exceptional wines from vineyards across the Commonwealth alongside specially prepared foods during their park visit this summer. Food items will include a charcuterie board with lavender honey, a flight of three spreads, and flatbreads that include whipped herb goat cheese, a fondu dipping option, and a sweets plate with chocolate cherries, figs, and wrapped dates.

“The Food and Wine Festival is another example of how we continue to innovate and provide a unique, world-class amusement park experience for our guests,” said Bridgette Bywater, Vice President and General Manager of Kings Dominion. “Guests will have an exclusive opportunity to enjoy some of the tasty local wines, paired with some of the most delicious and unique food around, in a setting like no other.”

King’s Dominion announces details for Soak City 2024 summer season

Along with great wine and food, Old Dominion will be bringing in live local bands and roaming, including a barbershop quartet, lawn games for children, and ginormous paint-by-number murals where everyone can be an artist.

The festival will happen on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from August 2 to August 25. The event will begin at 2:00 p.m. and will run into the late evening each night.

For more information, visit the Kings Dominion website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.