King Charles Struck a ‘Deal’ With Prince William & Kate Over This Awkward Issue

After a lifetime waiting to ascend the throne, King Charles was finally crowned monarch in 2022—but it seems he still isn’t receiving the attention he imagined from the role. This brings us to King Charles’ feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton, who seem to command all the “limelight” that he reportedly seeks for himself.

According to The Daily Express, King Charles is well aware of all the public attention his son and daughter-in-law receive—and he’s “very jealous” of them. Clive Irving, royal author and columnist for The Daily Beast, explained that the monarch feels the younger royals—particularly William—are “stealing some of [his] thunder.”

Despite this awkward situation, it seems that King Charles has worked out something of an agreement with the future king and queen.

“They worked out a kind of accommodation of how much limelight each is going to be allowed, because Charles is always very jealous of the other people stealing his limelight,” Irving told The Daily Express, per Marie Claire.

This “deal” of sorts sees William and Kate receiving an “allotted percentage of the limelight.” While it’s unclear exactly how this will be split amongst the royals, Irving guessed “maybe 40 percent [for William and Catherine] and [King Charles] keeps 60 percent. That seems to be the working arrangement.”

Nevertheless, The Daily Express reports that William and Kate continue to be the most highly favored of the royals—with 74 percent of UK citizens preferring the Prince and Princess of Wales, per a recent poll by YouGov. Prince William leads in popularly, with his aunt Princess Anne taking second place, and Kate trailing in third.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Charles is reported to be jealous over the popularity of his fellow royals. His estranged son Prince Harry previously accused him of not being able to handle it when Meghan Markle joined the royal family, as the newfound Duchess of Sussex drew immense attention in the media.

“Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him,” Harry wrote in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

“He’d lived through that before and had no interest in living through it again,” the Duke of Sussex added, seemingly referring to his father’s rumored jealousy of the late Princess Diana.

While it’s clear where Harry stands on the matter, it seems Prince William and Catherine are determined to keep the peace with King Charles—though it’s impossible, of course, to determine how the public will decide who gets the royal limelight over time.

Image: Amazon



