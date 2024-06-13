King Charles Reportedly Granted Approval to Make Another Major Change to His Sandringham Estate

Just months after revealing plans for a major upgrade to his 20,000-acre Norfolk estate, King Charles has reportedly received approval for another big project that will affect the property.

According to The Daily Mail, the monarch has been granted permission from the King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council to commence construction on a 25-acre luxury glamping site on his massive Sandringham Estate. The area in question already hosts 138 plots, including 11 built-in tents, which will receive updates and improvements along with the grounds' pre-existing reception building, which is getting a shopping area to serve guests.

When all is said and done, the site will gain an additional 12 camping plots, 15 "safari tents"—which will sleep up to six guests and feature their own patio areas out front built-in barbecues, a sofa, dining table, and kitchenette—and 28 spaces for all-weather touring caravans, plus four premium pitches and two accessible pitches, and two new toilet blocks, the placement of which will all be "carefully positioned" to avoid negatively impacting the surrounding trees or neighboring properties' views.

The campsite is reportedly "one of the most popular on the network and is often fully booked," making it a no-brainer to expand its capacity and diversify the type of lodgings offered to "appeal to a wide range of visitors," though they may only use the plots for "holiday purposes" and cannot occupy one for more than 28 days at a time.

Work also can't commence until the bird-nesting season ends in August, or after an inspection is conducted to ensure that the vegetation in need of clearing isn't housing any nesting birds.

King Charles has made countless major royal changes in his short time as king, including an unprecedented decision about Balmoral Castle, the revision of a 50-year-old tradition to his charity, and an update to Windsor Castle that has left local feathers ruffled.

