King Charles Has Cancer, Buckingham Palace Announces

King Charles has cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced. He will step back from his public-facing duties while he undergoes treatment.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the Palace said. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

The Palace added, "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer." It is not prostate cancer, the Palace shared, though they have not specified what type of cancer it is.

WPA Pool - Getty Images

Last week, King Charles was discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate. (He was admitted to the London Clinic on Friday, January 26 for the surgery, and spent three nights in the hospital.) At the time of his discharge, the Palace said, "He would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days." In a separate statement before his surgery, the Palace said, "His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

He rescheduled and postponed upcoming engagements for a period of "private recuperation," and over the weekend, he was spotted attending Sunday services at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate.

Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is continuing to recuperate at home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor following her abdominal surgery. Prince William, who postponed his engagements to care for her, is set to return to public duties this week. Upon Kate's discharge from the hospital, Kensington Palace said, "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

In an earlier statement, they shared that they would be keeping Kate's diagnosis private, saying, "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private." T&C does understand, however, that her condition is not cancerous.

