Like reading on paper, without the bulk. Save $45 on the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader right now. (Photo: Amazon)

Hate carrying around hefty hardcovers but love reading the newest bestsellers? Tired of weighing down luggage with multiple tomes but unable to travel without lots of book options (who knows what you'll be in the mood for once you arrive)? If you’re not yet acquainted with the magic of the Kindle Paperwhite, we are pleased to have the opportunity to fill you in. And even more delighted to tell you that right now, this top-selling e-reader is on sale. There's never been a better time to snag one.

This portable e-reader houses all your purchased books, and just keeps weighing in at slightly over 6 ounces. It also grants you access to Amazon’s Kindle library, where you can shop thousands upon thousands of titles and have them delivered straight to your e-reader.

Right now, the Kindle Paperwhite is on sale from $130 to just $85. That's a savings of $45, and the all-time lowest price on this super-popular e-reader. With nearly 90,500 perfect five-star reviews, this model is a champion in the field. And this purchase? A sure thing.

Made with a 300ppi glare-free screen, the Kindle Paperwhite offers a display bright enough to mimic the effect of reading from an actual page, without the headache-inducing glare. The built-in adjustable light shifts to accommodate the setting.

Some shoppers love the Kindle Paperwhite more than the (much pricier) Apple iPad Mini. "...First of all, the display is gorgeous," raved one delighted five-star reviewer. "I love how crisp the lettering is and how the pages actually look like real paper. There's barely any glare on the screen when held up in sunlight —a huge advantage over the iPad Mini ...."

Travel light with your new Kindle Paperwhite — and have a world of titles at your fingertips. (Photo: Amazon)

The Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof, so it’s perfect by the pool or on the beach — and even in the tub; what a great way to relax before bed. (Don't dip it on purpose, of course, but according to product details, the Paperwhite can last up to 60 minutes underwater without getting water damage.)

Amazon shoppers also rave about the battery life on this latest Kindle Paperwhite, pointing out that the charge lasts for weeks.

The Paperwhite even includes Audible, so you can listen to an audiobook if you’re on the move (or just want to give your eyes a rest).

Another valued feature is the Paperwhite’s automatic power off: Close the case over the screen, and your device goes to sleep, preserving your page and battery power. So effortless.

Shoppers across the board are super-enthusiastic about this Kindle.

Says one customer: “I absolutely love my kindle. It's become such a staple in my life that I normally just tuck it into my purse no matter where I'm going. It's waterproof so I take it to the beach and on hikes without worrying that it'll get ruined. It's also great for reading in the bath. The battery life is ridiculous. Sometimes I can go like 2-3 weeks without ever having to charge it… I wish I'd bought a kindle sooner. I haven't read this much since I was in elementary school and first discovered the library.”

Let this Kindle Paperwhite sale launch a new chapter, where you boost your literary intake, enjoy summer more and lighten your load.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

