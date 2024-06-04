A kindergarten's new clothes: Ending a successful school year with a fairy tale banquet

QUINCY – A week ago, surrounded by parents and grandparents with excitement in the air, I stood outside a classroom at the Bernazzani Elementary School on Furnace Brook Parkway. The closed door to Mrs. D'Andrea's kindergarten was covered by a large image of a castle entrance.

It was the day for parents to come in to hear children's year-end concerts; there was lots of activity in the hallway. Principal Peter Dionne hurried by, along with children returning to their classrooms.

Teacher Colleen D'Andrea, back left, watches as her kindergarten students enjoy their banquet. The children, L to R: Bernadette Roussell, MinhChan Do, Eva Ovalle, Emerald Esguerra, and Indigo Ragonesi-Teixiera. May 24, 2024.

A chorus was singing in the large room at the opposite end of the building and I walked down. A mother standing in the back sang along to her baby daughter, who was being held in the arms of a friend; both mother and daughter, their eyes locked, had the broadest smiles of delight with every word.

Inside the kindergarten room, another festivity was in the works. Teacher Colleen D'Andrea and her staff were about to hold the end-of-year Fairy Tale Banquet to celebrate the students' success in learning to read.

The room had been decorated by the children and staff, with a large cardboard castle and tributes to Cinderella and other magical figures who had encouraged them along the way.

Time to don the Emperor's New Clothes

The door to Mrs. D'Andrea's kindergarten at the Bernazzani Elementary School in Quincy on the day of the Fairy Tale Banquet. May 24, 2024

Students' worksheets for different lessons were taped on windows and walls. The luncheon, Kentucky Fried Chicken, was being provided and served by the parents.

As the banquet got underway, the parents both helped and observed.

"It's a great opportunity for the kids," Jackie Bock, of Hull, said. Her grandson Jack Irwin, 6, is in the class. His mother, Melissa Irwin, of Quincy, appreciated "the community feeling" the event carried and said her son "loves it here."

Teuta Hajrizaj-Beqaj, who teaches English at Quincy High School, came to support her son, Lir, 6.

"I love the school," Hajrizaj-Beqaj said. "He is reading much better and it is great to see the integrated community."

I had recently received an email from Colleen, who has been teaching kindergarten at the school for 12 years. She wrote that she is following in the footsteps of her mother, Ginny Meskell, 73, a retired Weymouth kindergarten teacher, by using classic fairy tales to help the children learn to read and other life skills.

Her crowning achievement filled with magical charm

Back in 2008, The Patriot Ledger featured Meskell for her "crowning achievement" as she retired. In the last 10 years of her 32 years teaching in Weymouth, Meskell had the novel idea of making the works of Hans Christian Andersen and The Brothers Grimm part of the curriculum.

This was not just for the magical charm.

Meskell wanted to use the drama and plot development of fairy tales, including “Jack and the Beanstalk,” to help children learn reading skills such as sequencing ideas and decoding words.

Kindergarten students learning to read and write, including expressing opinions, at the Bernazzani School in Quincy wrote these messages while studying fairy tales. They were giving their opinions to Cinderella.

She had grown up having fairy tales such as "The Ugly Duckling” and “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” both by Hans Christian Anderson, read to her. She had shared them with her own three children. Then as a teacher during the 1990s and new millennium, she noticed that children didn't come to school knowing the classics she had loved.

Keeping the classics of children's literature alive

Meskell wanted "to keep this lost part of literature, a classic genre of literature, alive." She especially liked that one common theme in fairy tales is that "good usually wins over evil."

For 10 years, Meskell had organized an end-of-the-year fairy tale banquet to celebrate all the hard work her 5- and 6-year-old students had done and what they had learned. The children dressed up in outfits inspired by some of the fairy tales, with the help of both parents and school staff.

In her email, Colleen explained, "The year after she (Meskell) retired, I became a kindergarten teacher myself and have kept her tradition alive."

This year, the fairy tale banquet was especially important because the Quincy kindergarten began using a new program grounded in the Science of Reading and Colleen has had her best results ever.

Her way of using fairy tales has advanced in some ways from her mother's.

In reading "The Princess and the Pea," for example, Meskell had asked her students to place pictures of four scenes from the fairy tale in the right order to tell the story – using a skill known as sequencing.

Fairy tales like Sleeping Beauty are used to help teach reading skills including story sequencing at the Bernazzani Elementary School kindergarten in Quincy.

Colleen relied more on the children's reading skills. In reading "Sleeping Beauty," she asked them to read four sentences about what happened in the story and then place the sentences in the right order – first, next and final. She had advanced the idea of sequencing.

The Three Little Pigs as Wicked Engineers

This helped them to understand story structure in a more advanced way. "Jack and the Bean Stalk" could be used to teach elements of science and "The Three Little Pigs" gave openings for some basics of engineering.

In another exercise, the children were asked to research their own family coat of arms – by going home and asking questions of their parents.

The Fairy Tale Banquet in the kindergarten class at the Bernazzani School in Quincy featured a castle made of cardboard boxes. L to R, high school helper Dan Hudach from North Quincy High School and two kindergarten students, Danny Carr and Lir Beqaj.

In another exercise, they wrote chat messages to Cinderella, which required them to use opinion writing and critical thinking skills. Fairy tales were also used to learn about different cultures and how to overcome obstacles.

"They really come to life with this unit," Colleen said at the banquet. "We have worked so hard with the new reading program and we can pull it all together into this celebration."

Kindergarten students learning to read and write at the Bernazzani School in Quincy wrote these messages as part of a classroom study of fairy tales. The children are asked to write opinions and also to write with imagination.

Colleen invited both her parents, Ginny and Kevin Meskell, to the banquet and Principal Dionne introduced them.

"It is a very different time today in schools," Ginny Meskell said. "Now, many kids in kindergarten have had two years of preschool and they have more skills."

She was impressed to learn that some children at the end of kindergarten are reading whole short stories when they leave the classroom.

She wanted a job with 'Aha!' moments

Quincy kindergarten teacher Colleen D'Andrea, right, was inspired in her reading curriculum by her mother, Ginny Meskell, left, a retired Weymouth kindergarten teacher. Both have used fairy tales.

Inspired by her mother, Colleen came to teaching after first trying the business world and going into insurance, as her father and two brothers had done. She found she didn't have the true job satisfaction she wanted, returned to school to earn her master's in education at UMass-Boston in 2011 and soon found the job she loved in Quincy where she had student taught.

"Now, everyday feels like a new 'Aha!' moment," Colleen said. "The children are mastering something new every day."

She is very grateful for the paraprofessional in her kindergarten – Susan Petitti, of Quincy – who also played a major role in the banquet – she built the cardboard castle. Pettiti used three refrigerator boxes and three stove boxes which were donated by George Washington Toma TV and Appliances in East Weymouth. The students helped to paint the large castle gray with supplies donated by Home Depot.

Kindergarten students at the fairy tale banquet at the Bernazzani School in Quincy.

"They had a lot of fun doing it," said Pettiti, whose children, Jen, 35, and Tommy, 32, also went to the Bernazzani school.

He's a veteran of fairy tale banquets

One of the busiest banquet hosts was fast-moving Dan Hudach, a senior at North Quincy High School, who is a high school helper in the school and plans to go on to study early childhood education in college.

In his bright blue robe, Hudach was everywhere, serving food, clearing plates, guiding the children through the fort.

The banquet had extra ambience for Hudach.

"I was in Mrs. D'Andrea's kindergarten back in 2012 and we had this very same fairy tale banquet," he said with a broad smile.

