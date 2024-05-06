What kind of bees are in Arizona? More than 1,300 types. Here's why

It's not often you see a "bee delay" at a baseball game.

But that's exactly what happened at the Arizona Diamondbacks-LA Dodgers game on April 30. A swarm of honeybees decided to make camp on the netting behind home plate at Chase Field.

It became a hero moment for beekeeper Matt Hilton. He even has his own baseball card now.

But Arizona's native bees would never swarm like those honeybees. In fact, Arizona doesn't have any bee species that build a hive or make honey. And that's because the Western Honeybee, also called the European Honeybee, is an invasive species.

What are facts about bees?

Worldwide, there are around 20,000 described bee species. Across the U.S. there are roughly 4,000 known species. And Arizona, more specifically the Sonoran desert, is home to at least 15% of bee species.

"Pretty much anytime you try to do a survey anywhere in Arizona, you find new species all the time compared to any other sampled region on the planet," said Tanner Bland, the Tucson Bee Collaborative program coordinator. "Currently the Sonoran desert seems to be the most biodiverse (bee) region on the planet."

Take a look: Arizona Bee Identification Guide

The majority of Arizona's bees are solitary individuals that don't build hives. And they sometimes come in brilliant colors including reds, purples, greens and blues.

Hear all the bee facts in this episode of Valley 101.

Listen to the episode

The best way to listen is to subscribe to Valley 101 on your favorite podcast app, but you can also stream the full episode below.

Note: Valley 101 is intended to be heard, but we offer an AI transcript of the episode script. There may be slight deviations from the podcast audio.

Have a question for Valley 101?

Click here to submit questions you have about metro Phoenix for a chance to be chosen for the podcast.

Follow Valley 101 and all azcentral podcasts on X, formerly Twitter and on Instagram.

Listen to Valley 101 : Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

Catch up on past episodes of Valley 101

Contact the producer at kaely.monahan@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter @KaelyMonahan .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Bees in Arizona: Why AZ has more types than anywhere else