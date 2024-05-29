'Kind of like art': Aiken High's culinary classes have lasting impact on students

May 29—At Aiken High School, final exams are sweet for culinary arts students.

On a Thursday near the end of the school year, students in Jean Gorthy's Culinary Arts II class filled the school's large kitchen area — which was added to the campus in 2019 — to whip up everything from cakes to eggs Benedict, all delicious creations that would go toward their final grade.

Gorthy, a teacher at Aiken High for 32 years, said that watching these students apply what they've learned over time was gratifying for her. Gorthy teaches Culinary Arts I and Culinary Arts II, plus Baking and Pastry.

"I just know that they're going to be really successful," Gorthy said of her soon-to-graduate students, some of whom she has been teaching for four years.

In the center of the kitchen, students Queen Drayton, Jewelynn Canepa and Carlie Courtney worked together making breakfast foods. They talked about the class and their future goals.

"I know that if I do go to college, culinary will definitely be in my classes. I like this class a lot," said Courtney, who has been in culinary classes since her freshman year.

Student Jamie Castillo's exam creation was a Hershey's chocolate cake with chocolate frosting and a strawberry filling. Castillo plans to attend the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Bluffton for its culinary arts program.

Castillo said he wasn't sure what he wanted to do after high school until he started culinary arts classes. "Honestly it's just something that I feel like I know how to do and I've really grown a passion for it over the years," he said.

Student Calise Dube said that baking is "kind of like art."

"Out of all my classes, I look forward to this class the most," she said.

Gorthy's classes are what helped Culinary Arts instructor and food content creator Molly Gordon fully realize her passion for the craft. Gordon graduated from Aiken High in 2016, studied at Johnson and Wales University and is now a culinary arts teacher at Wando High School in Charleston.

Gordon creates social media content on TikTok and Instagram centered around her own recipes, plus restaurant reviews that showcase local establishments and South Carolina grown ingredients.

"Mrs. Gorthy was a big part of kind of sparking my interest," said Gordon, who began Culinary Arts classes at the high school during her freshman year.

Gordon said that she believes South Carolina and Aiken, specifically, are "doing such a great job" of promoting career and technical education.

"Being able to, as a freshman, start a program where I'm learning the basics of cooking but then also [the] vocabulary and culinary math... honing a career skill was invaluable," she said. "I was able to be one step ahead of people my age."

Gordon said that the culinary management content she was taught in high school gave her the ability to compete in competitions that awarded her scholarship money.

"I would not have been able to go to Johnson and Wales without all of the opportunities Mrs. Gorthy gave me," Gordon said. "She just invested in me."

Gorthy talked about her passion for guiding students and giving them the necessary education to fulfill their career goals.

"Getting them all of the skills that they need, that's what I'm here to do," she said. "That's what I'm really here to do."