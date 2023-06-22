'Cover without overheating': This No. 1 bestselling kimono cardigan is on sale for $13

Warmer weather might be upon us, but it's still essential to have a lightweight layer you can reach for once the sun sets. Ideally, it would be thinner than a sweater and long enough to throw on over a tee or tank on chillier evenings — like the Chicgal kimono cardigan. This No. 1 bestseller has racked up nearly 35,000 five-star ratings, so you know it's worth checking out. Best of all? It's on sale at Amazon for as low as $13 (down from $28). That's over 50% off!

Amazon Chicgal Kimono Cardigan $13 $28 Save $15 In need of a lightweight layer for spring and summer? This airy piece is just the ticket. $13 at Amazon

Made of airy chiffon fabric, this flowy layering piece comes in more than 40 colors and patterns, ranging from classic neutrals to eye-catching prints. And at these prices, don't blame us if you wind up buying several fun styles!

The kimono's open-front design makes it a snap to slip into. Plus, its gorgeous draping will elevate even the most casual jeans-and-tee outfit. It's effortlessly chic, with just enough coverage to give you extra warmth on breezy summer nights.

You'll probably want to pair it with every article of clothing in your wardrobe, but it would also make a great little beach cover-up to pack for vacations and trips to the lake. Bonus: Its inclusive sizing ranges from small to 5XL.

We're assuming you've already added this pretty number to your cart by now, but in case you need more convincing, here's what some of its thousands of five-star reviewers are saying about the Chicgal kimono cardigan:

With over 40 gorgeous colors and prints to choose from, you'll probably be tempted to buy the kimono cardigan in multiple styles — and we don't blame you. (Photo: Amazon)

The perfect light layer

"Very lightweight, flattering layer," wrote one fan. "I love it so much, even more than I expected. It fits nicely and doesn't add bulk to my look. I already have four other patterns picked out. ... This is so pretty and flowy."

"I bought this to cover my upper arms when I wear a tank or sleeveless top," said another reviewer. "Not wanting anything heavy for the summer, I opted for this sheer cardigan. It is exactly what I wanted, cover without overheating! I bought two others in patterns that are perfect for dressing up leggings or jeans."

Beautiful and versatile

"Amazing, drapes beautifully," gushed a happy shopper. "This is a gorgeous piece. You can take any piece of clothing and dress it up nicely with this, even just a plain T-shirt. Very soft and smooth against your skin. Many fabrics make me itchy and this does not at all. Beautiful in person!"

"I have a few of these in different prints. I’m a huge fan," wrote another satisfied customer. "They are so easy to throw on and jazz up an outfit. I’ve also used it as a swimsuit cover-up. They wash perfectly and don’t rip at the armpit seams like some other kimonos have. They are lightweight and flowy. Just perfect!"

Amazon Chicgal Kimono Cardigan $15 $29 Save $14 'You can take any piece of clothing and dress it up nicely with this, even just a plain T-shirt,' wrote one happy shopper. 'Very soft and smooth against your skin.' $15 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

DMoose Calf Stretcher & Foot Stretcher $12 $25 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $200 Save $130 with coupon See at Amazon

Loveps Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser $32 $50 Save $18 See at Amazon

Australian Gold Spray Gel Sunscreen with Instant Bronzer SPF 30 $7 $18 Save $11 See at Amazon

Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Baebody Critically Acclaimed Eye Gel Balm $21 $35 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum $12 $25 Save $13 See at Amazon

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Women's Wireless Bra $13 $16 Save $3 See at Amazon

PrettyGarden Women’s Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress $26 $46 Save $20 See at Amazon

Crocs Women's Kadee Ii Sandal $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

Gap Lace Cheeky Underwear $11 $30 Save $19 See at Amazon

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag $16 $24 Save $8 See at Amazon