Kim Kardashian's Bratz Doll Updo Is Very Pamela Anderson-Coded

One thing Kim Kardashian is going to do is give the girls a glam moment to replicate. Pamela Anderson's infamous G-string, messy top bun has been in rotation for all of our favorite A-listers, but Kimmy's twist to the look is what we needed. The look is a perfect blend of the legendary Bratz Doll meme and Pamela.

Kim took the night, hitting the scene for the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards held in the American Museum of Natural History in NYC. Now, we've established that her inches are piled atop her head in the most Pamela Anderson-esque way, but what sets the style apart are the choppy tendrils falling down into her face, giving her hair and facial structure dimension.

At first glance, I immediately thought of the Bratz Doll meme — the only difference is that the doll's hairstyle is more of a tall ponytail than a bun, but the vibes are there. The shagginess, swooped bangs and medium eye-length tendrils honestly make out to be a subtle serve.

What we don't know is if the hair pieces are faux bangs (you know the girls love a clip-in hair moment), but what we do know is that Kimmy's Bratz Doll look is giving us everything we needed and more.