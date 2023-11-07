Kim Kardashian, Winnie Harlow & More Stars Soar in Sky-High Heels at CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Height-boosting heels took over this year’s CFDA Fashion Awards, bringing a range of sleek style statements to the red carpet.

From soaring stiletto heels to platform-soled mules, sandals and more, various shoe silhouettes added a dynamic edge to celebrities’ outfits for the fashionable occasion. Many opted for towering styles with thick bases, like Kim Kardashian, Dove Cameron and Winnie Harlow . Others, including Jane Krakowski and Coco Rocha, opted for height-boosting footwear with thin heels for a dramatic flair.

Kim Kardashian made a bold arrival in a pair of black platform-soled mules, complete with glossy clear toe straps and thin 6-inch heels. The soaring set added a slick edge to the “Kardashians” star’s leather Chrome Hearts halter dress, which was coated in gothic crosses for a grungy edge.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 CFDA Awards in New York City on Nov. 6, 2023. Bryan Bedder for WWD

Jane Krakowski brought textured drama to the Awards, boosted by a pair of black platform sandals with strappy uppers and 5-inch heels. The “30 Rock” star’s set further elevated her attire for the occasion: a sheer black Cynthia Rowley minidress covered in colorful flowers and frothy feathers.

Bryan Bedder for WWD

Coco Rocha towered in avant-garde style with a pair of pale pink satin pumps, featuring thick platform soles, pointed toes and pin-thin heels. The set boosted her Christian Siriano look for the evening, which featured a similarly soft pink skirt with a black bodice and dramatic black hat.

(L-R): Coco Rocha and Christian Siriano attend the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Nov. 6, 2023. Bryan Bedder for WWD

Winnie Harlow embraced Marc Jacobs’ hit Kiki boots for the CFDA Awards, hitting the carpet in a black leather iteration with its signature buckled front straps, platform soles and thick block heels. The pair added a burst of elevation to her black polka-dotted Jacobs dress and gleaming diamond jewelry.

Winnie Harlow attends the 2023 CFDA Awards in New York City on Nov. 6, 2023. John Nacion for Variety

Dove Cameron brought ’90s grunge to the CFDA Awards in a black leather Coach dress, smoothly paired with towering block-heeled Giuseppe Zanotti platform pumps. The soaring heels added at least 5 inches in height to the “Breakfast” singer, who finished her look with silver earrings and Coach’s quilted Tabby 20 leather shoulder bag.

Dove Cameron attends the 2023 CFDA Awards in New York City on Nov. 6, 2023. John Nacion for Variety

Meredith Duxbury boosted a yellow leather midi dress at the Awards with a pair of towering platforms boots. The influencer’s style featured smooth, glossy black uppers with thick soles and cinched fronts, which she paired with dark leather gloves and swinging crystal earrings for a sharp finish.

Meredith Duxbury attends the 2023 CFDA Awards in New York City on Nov. 6, 2023. John Nacion for Variety

Richie Shazam blossomed at the CFDA Awards in a sky-high pair of peep-toe heels, complete with black leather uppers, thick platform soles and angled stiletto heels — all topped with glossy red rose accents. The performer’s dynamic heels smoothly elevated her attire for the occasion: a beaded black top with a draped waist belt and red rose cups, layered atop black tights.

(L-R): Richie Shazam and a guest attend the 2023 CFDA Awards in New York City on Nov. 6, 2023. John Nacion for Variety

The CFDA Awards honor American designers and brands that are members of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. This year, the organization’s annual event will be held in partnership with Amazon Fashion in New York City. Anne Hathaway will serve as host of the star-studded occasion.

