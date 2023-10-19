Kim Kardashian shares why she decided to hire a male nanny

Parents know that it truly takes a village, and having the support of nurturing caretakers can make all the difference in a child’s life. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that she hired a male nanny for her sons, sharing that she “really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports.”

Now that Kardashian is co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West, she says she was looking for some help disciplining her two sons, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4. The mom of four took Saint to London for the “trip of a lifetime,” and even though he got to meet famous soccer players and go to big matches, he apparently wasn’t having it when Kim forgot his favorite Arsenals jersey. Saint called it “the worst day of my life.”

“It’s really hard for me to be really strict and discipline a lot,” Kardashian admitted over footage of Saint’s temper tantrum. “My parents weren’t strict at all and sometimes because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner that would come in and tap me out and take over and handle it. But it can’t happen like that.”

The instance seemingly prompted Kardashian to hire a male nanny. “I do think that my household and even our family is very female-dominated,” she said. “I recently hired a manny. I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that.”

Though she was nervous to introduce West to the male caretaker, it all went well in the end. “When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself. They played two-on-two with Saint and him. He’s been so nice to him, like ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son’ — because he handed him the ball really easily or something — [West was] like, ‘Don’t do that, have him get it himself. It’s some of the rules I would want.’ And I was like ‘Oh my God, okay.'”

The moment offered a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes village that surrounds the famous family, as fans don’t often get to see the support staff that keeps things running smoothly for them. Kardashian and West also share daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 5.