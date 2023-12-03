Kim Kardashian Revamps Grocery Shopping Style with Romantic Drama at Balenciaga’s Los Angeles Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian’s latest runway appearance featured a bold take on off-duty dressing.

While attending Balenciaga’s pre-fall 2024 fashion show in Los Angeles on Saturday, Kardashian posed in a sleek pair of the French brand’s legging boots. The “Kardashians” star’s style featured stretchy, waist-length uppers with a light beige base, covered in a sheer layer of black floral lace.

Kim Kardashian attends Balenciaga’s pre-fall 2024 fashion show in Los Angeles on Dec. 2, 2023. Gilbert Flores for WWD

The sharply pointed-toe style was complete with exaggerated counters and thin stiletto heels for a slick edge. The towering pair was layered with a nude turtleneck top, a black cropped hoodie and sculpted black sunglasses — which brought Kardashian’s look a distinctly casual, off-duty spin.

The “American Horror Story” star’s attire could also be seen when she shared a family reunion with sister Kendall Jenner, who attended the show in a draped black dress and sculpted gold earrings.

(L-R): Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian attend Balenciaga’s pre-fall 2024 fashion show in Los Angeles on Dec. 2, 2023. Gilbert Flores for WWD

Kardashian’s outfit was complete with a black and tan Erewhon grocery bag, complete with a bouquet of multicolored flowers. However, the piece was revealed to be part of the new collaboration with the organic grocery store within Demna’s pre-fall collection, which was inspired by Los Angeles’ wellness culture.

When paired with her Erewhon bag and sleek accessories, Kardashian’s attire smoothly referenced the casual attire worn while off-duty — as well as the eclectic, comfort-focused attire often seen on consumers while grocery shopping.

Kim Kardashian attends Balenciaga’s pre-fall 2024 fashion show in Los Angeles on Dec. 2, 2023. Gilbert Flores for WWD

Balenciaga’s pre-fall 2024 fashion show was held on South Windsor Boulevard in Los Angeles, with attendees including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Eva Longoria. The occasion included collaborations with Erewhon and fine jewelry brand Jacob & Co., as well as a runway appearance by Cardi B.

