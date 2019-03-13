    Kim Kardashian praises California for ending the death penalty — but Trump says he is 'not thrilled'

    Kim Kardashian is supporting California’s end to executions. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that he will abolish the death penalty in his state and grant a reprieve to some 737 death row inmates has sent shockwaves through the nation.

    And while California hasn’t executed a prisoner since 2006, President Trump — whose eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., happens to be dating Newsom’s ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle — blasted the moratorium in a tweet Wednesday morning.


    But Kim Kardashian — whom Trump invited to the White House to discuss prison reform last May, resulting in him granting clemency to Alice Marie Johnson after 21 years in prison — has a dramatically different take.

    The reality star — who this week revealed her intention to pay the rent of former inmate Matthew Charles for the next five years — praised Newsom’s decision in a series of tweets late Tuesday night. Kardashian noted her recent advocacy for prison reform and slammed the “racial bias and unfairness” that she says runs rampant in the criminal justice system. She also shared that she has personally met with Newsom.

    “We should not be OK with the risk that an innocent person could be executed,” she added, calling for “better solutions.”





    Kardashian’s support for the death penalty ban has won her praise from her fans — one of whom threw in a dig about her controversial appearance at Chance the Rapper’s wedding last weekend. Others celebrated her for using her platform for important issues.






    But her stance was derirded by those who support the death penalty, with some mocking her for weighing in on such a weighty topic.





    Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

    • Kate Middleton wears Melania Trump’s infamous Gucci p***y-bow blouse
    • High school students reportedly asked to leave school for wearing MAGA attire during spirit week
    • Beauty brand slammed as racist after making fun of Jordyn Woods’s ‘bad hair’

    Follow us on InstagramFacebook, and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

    Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.