Kim Kardashian praises California for ending the death penalty — but Trump says he is 'not thrilled'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that he will abolish the death penalty in his state and grant a reprieve to some 737 death row inmates has sent shockwaves through the nation.

And while California hasn’t executed a prisoner since 2006, President Trump — whose eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., happens to be dating Newsom’s ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle — blasted the moratorium in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Defying voters, the Governor of California will halt all death penalty executions of 737 stone cold killers. Friends and families of the always forgotten VICTIMS are not thrilled, and neither am I! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2019





But Kim Kardashian — whom Trump invited to the White House to discuss prison reform last May, resulting in him granting clemency to Alice Marie Johnson after 21 years in prison — has a dramatically different take.

The reality star — who this week revealed her intention to pay the rent of former inmate Matthew Charles for the next five years — praised Newsom’s decision in a series of tweets late Tuesday night. Kardashian noted her recent advocacy for prison reform and slammed the “racial bias and unfairness” that she says runs rampant in the criminal justice system. She also shared that she has personally met with Newsom.

“We should not be OK with the risk that an innocent person could be executed,” she added, calling for “better solutions.”

For the last year, I have immersed myself in learning about the criminal justice system. I visited prisons, met with formerly incarcerated people, and helped with cases of individual injustice – including two death penalty cases. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 13, 2019





I have met with and am very supportive of Governor Newsom and his decision to help bring an end to the California Death Penalty. Racial bias and unfairness run deep throughout the justice system but especially when it comes to the death penalty. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 13, 2019





And we should not be okay with the risk that an innocent person could be executed. I hope we can turn toward better solutions that focus more on healing victims of trauma and prioritizing fairness and justice. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 13, 2019









Kardashian’s support for the death penalty ban has won her praise from her fans — one of whom threw in a dig about her controversial appearance at Chance the Rapper’s wedding last weekend. Others celebrated her for using her platform for important issues.

I’m still upset with the hair choice from chances wedding BUT this I can Stan pic.twitter.com/5IarlHk3Hy — JAKE (@JakeOwnsYouu) March 13, 2019





Thank you Kim for using your platform to help others!!! You are truly doing amazing things out there. — Mousewife (@mousewives) March 13, 2019





Speak on it sis! Proud of you for educating yourself and taking initiative to help create change. — Bri (@KimKDelRey) March 13, 2019





Thank you for saying this and using your massive platform to shine light on this important issue. — Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) March 13, 2019









But her stance was derirded by those who support the death penalty, with some mocking her for weighing in on such a weighty topic.

You are telling me that if someone brutally killed one of your children and or family member, that you would be okay with a life sentence vs the death penalty? Really? If the evidence was clear as day? — LaLa (@la_landres) March 13, 2019





Since when did you start combing through the thesaurus to learn big girl words like ‘unfairness’?!! — Kenny Carpenter (@KennyCarpenter5) March 13, 2019





Funniest thing on Twitter this am… Kim Kardashian’s talking politics and the death penalty… please… stick to Prada and sex tapes 🙄 — eLGrey💬 (@mommeebell) March 13, 2019





Walk a vicious homicide scene…hold a mother that had their children butchered for sport…listen to some sadistic murder describe a murder like he’s describing what he had for lunch…then tell me the death penalty ain’t right and just in every sense. — Joe (@AmericaJack1525) March 13, 2019





