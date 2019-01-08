Kim Kardashian Hints at More Kardashian-Jenner Kids With Mini Louis Vuitton Bags for Her Nieces

When you're Kim Kardashian, what's $1,000? The reality TV star turned entrepreneur suggested that amount is truly nothing when she revealed that she had purchased eight mini Louis Vuitton bags with $1,000 price tags, each, for the youngest generation of the Kardashian-Jenners. In fairness, $8,000 is hardly a dent in the $350 million that she's reportedly earned, per Forbes' assessment last July.

Nonetheless, Kardashian put her wealth on display when she shared a photo of the bags that she picked up while in Japan. "I got these for all the baby girls in the fam for Xmas from Japan," she wrote in the caption of her photo of them on Instagram stories. When one fan noticed that, after Kardashian's two daughters North West and Chi, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope, Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, there were an extra two bags, KKW explained the extras.

instagram.com/kimkardashian More

"Oh wait I kept one for myself and extras for the future lol," she tweeted, hinting at what could either be her and Kanye West's next child, or one of her sisters' (or brother's) future children.

All signs, however, point to Kim Kardashian and West having another boy, following three-year-old Saint West. Last October, Kardashian even suggested that she and West should have another boy, when talking about how that's North's hope. “North acts like an only child at all times. I think she’s a little confused,” she said, "She’s just like, ‘It’s my world.’ She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.’“

Apparently, Kardashian's last remaining embryo for surrogacy — which she revealed she is using once again for her fourth child — is for a boy, as multiple sources have revealed. One recently told People, “They’ve always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls. That’s always been the plan... They definitely want a boy.” Either way, going by her three kids' experiences so far, her fourth child will be just as spoiled.