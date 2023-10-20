Kim Kardashian explains why eldest daughter North West lives ‘like an only child’

The preteen years are a wild ride for any parent, something that Kim Kardashian is seemingly now learning firsthand. In a recent episode of “The Kardashians”, the mom of four explained that part of the reason why she took son Saint, 7, to London with his friends without the rest of her kids, is to prevent him from feeling left out by the bond shared between his younger siblings. And it’s all because eldest daughter North, 10, doesn’t give him too much one-on-one time.

“There is so much going on in my life,” Kardashian said. “I’m still in school and my businesses that I’m running … but I will make all the time in the world to create memories with my babies and I know it’ll mean the world to Saint.”

Sharing a bit about the dynamic between her kids, she added: “I feel like North is like, lives her life like an only child, does her thing. “Then the two little ones are a year apart so they’re like twins almost and they’re always together,” she said of daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4.

“So Saint loves the little ones, would love North if she would hang out with him, but she won’t,” she continued. “I want to give him a little bit of attention and he’s such a mama’s boy and I love it. I know those years aren’t going to last forever. He already doesn’t like me to kiss him goodbye at school anymore. He gets so embarrassed. He looks around and sees where his friends are and quickly hugs me and runs. So we’re already there.”

And though those growing pains are a normal part of parenthood, especially for parents of siblings, it never feels easier when your little ones are suddenly tweenagers and they become fiercely independent little people. Even though it’s undoubtedly a magical thing to witness them becoming their own unique selves, those ever-changing dynamics can feel tough on the whole family, as the Kardashian-West crew is shedding some light on.