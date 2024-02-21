Kim Kardashian criticised for selling ‘dirty’ Birkin bag for $70,000

Kim Kardashian has sparked criticism for selling her “dirty” Birkin bag for nearly $70,000.

The 43-year-old reality star’s bag was recently put up for sale on her family’s retail site, Kardashian Kloset. According to its description on the website, the grey handbag is a Birkin 30. The “rare” Hermès bag is from Kardashian’s “coveted collection” and comes with “gold hardware and double handles”. The alligator Birkin bag also comes with a “twist lock and lock and key closure”.

The item description noted that the bag is in “good condition” but it has “some discolouration on handles and underside bottom corners”. There’s also some “minor scratching” on the metal of the bag. On Kardashian Kloset, the Skims founder’s bag is up for sale for $69,995, in addition to a $14.95 domestic shipping rate.

The listing was reposted on the popular Kardashian-themed Reddit page, “KUWTKsnark,” where fans have expressed their confusion over the bag’s appearance. Some criticised the bag’s high price tag, with many claiming that parts of the bag do not look clean. They also questioned why the product was being put up for sale in the first place.

“Can be yours for only $70k!” one wrote. “Seriously, how desperate are they for money? And why does no one find it strange that these ‘billionaires’ are selling their second-hand clothes?”

“That’s very dirty,” another claimed, while a third wrote: “The kind of people who have $70k to spend on a bag, wouldn’t they just buy a brand new one? If you have $70k to spend on a bag, why would you want second-hand Kardashian bags?”

Other people focused on the marks on the bag and the discolouration of the handles, with many questioning whether Kardashian had the bag cleaned before selling it.

“The hardware is all scuffed and dull, the edges are worn and slightly frayed, and it’s discoloured from makeup/tanner. Just wow...They can’t even be bothered to restore it or have it stored properly,” one wrote.

“The nerve to list at that price with all of the discolouration in the handles and wear and tear on the bottom and lower corners,” another added.

This isn’t the first Birkin bag that Kardashian has put up for sale. Earlier this month, she put her Peacock Blue Birkin 30 bag up on Kardashian Kloset, for the price of $49,995. According to the item’s description, the bag was in “good condition” with “minor discolouration on handles and wear on bottom corners, minor scratching on metal, and minor signs of wear on interior”.

In January 2023, The Kardashians star also made headlines for selling a number of her personal Balenciaga items at a reduced price, after the brand was embroiled in controversy over two ad campaigns featuring children. At the time, Kardashian had listed more than 30 Balenciaga items, both rare and new with the tags still attached. One pair of black Balenciaga sneakers was also marked down from $850 to $680.

Meanwhile, a mocha brown cropped tracksuit was being sold for $1,515, after initially being listed for $1,895, and one “rare and new” Balenciaga denim jacket with tags had been reduced from $1,195 to $955.

In December 2022, Balenciaga was at the centre of a major scandal after the luxury fashion label published two photoshoots - one which featured children posing with teddy bears dressed in bondage gear, and one which showed an image of a Supreme Court opinion on child pornography. The company issued an apology for the campaigns, in which they condemned child abuse, and Kardashian also spoke out by noting that she was “reevaluating” her relationship with the brand.

In January 2024, however, she announced that she was the new brand ambassador for Balenciaga and expressed that her “long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right”.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Kardashian for comment.