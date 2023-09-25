Kim Kardashian With a Buzz Cut Is Drawing Hilarious Reactions

High fashion deserves its own rarefied set of memes, and into that category I would like to submit Kim Kardashian with a buzz cut on the cover of the latest issue of CR Fashion Book, French editor Carine Roitfeld's artsy print mag devoted to all things style.

In a wig that might very well be made of hairbrush bristles, Kardashian stares down the camera, her face coated in chalky powder and her eyebrows drawn Edith Piaf-thin. She wears a dirty white tank top and old-school reading glasses, and in other stills from the shoot plays with and even smokes a cigarette. Can't believe Kris Jenner let this happen! The family is so image-conscious and obsessed with projecting Health…but anything for fashion, right? Take a look at the pictures here.

Kardashian celebrated her moment—and dropped a deserved brag—in her Instagram caption under the images, writing, “CR FASHION BOOK COVER for the 10 year anniversary issue. 📷 @nadialeecohen Crazy I was on the 1st cover and now 10 years later still inspired by @carineroitfeld. I love you 🩶 Thank you for having me. @crfashionbook.”

The commenters immediately got to work describing this decidedly un-glam aesthetic, with one writing, “Why is she looking like someone who’s planning to escape their rehab 👀💀😭,” and another adding, “NOT YOU LOOKING LIKE CHUCKIE AND TIFFANY KID GIRL.” Multiple people compared her to Doja Cat due to the hair, and to her ex-husband Ye's current partner, Bianca Censori. Twitter weighed in, too.

The hair…let's talk about it. As I said, tis a wig. In fact, I don't think we've seen Kim Kardashian without a wig or extensions of some kind since the Obama administration. The first one. Remember the clip-in bangs moment she tried to sneak by us over the summer? Yah.

Then again, this seems to be a pattern in CR Fashion Book, which took the equally femme Zendaya and covered her in paint, slapped a short-cropped wig on her head and drew her eyebrows on thin back in 2018 (pic here). What's old is new again, that is fashion.

