Kim Kardashian's sultry bikini photo drops jaws and raises questions: 'Did Pete take this?'

Kim Kardashian shared a sultry bikini pic from her "happy place." (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

After setting tongues wagging by holding hands with apparent new love interest Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian is flying solo in her latest Instagram post. On Saturday, the reality star and mom of four shared a shot of her posing in a black bandeau-style bikini while sitting in a Jacuzzi.

"My happy place," Kardashian captioned the sultry photo, which features a scenic view of the tree-dotted hills behind her.

The 41-year-old's post proved popular with fans, racking up nearly 4.5 million likes in less than 24 hours. Gabrielle Union responded with a heart emoji while one commenter wrote, "Can we get a little commotion for the abs?"

But the most burning question by far was this one: "Who took the photo?"

"Did Pete take this?" multiple commenters asked as many speculated that Kardashian — currently in the midst of a divorce from Kanye West — might be sharing her Jacuzzi with the Saturday Night Live star.

Many also joked that the California native's "happy place" was "Pete's pad" or Davidson's beloved Staten Island, which he immortalized on Saturday night's episode with a Method Man music video tribute.

