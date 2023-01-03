The much sought-after Kim Kardashian Beats are back in stock — and on sale!

Say what you will about Kim Kardashian, but she sure knows how to make just about anything look luxe. Case in point: Earbuds. The mega-mogul teamed up with Beats to release three new colorways for the iconic earbuds. Of course, just like just about anything else the Kardashians touch, they sold out almost immediately. They're back in stock again, and they aren't alone — a ton of other Beats earbuds are also available for as much as 40% off!

What makes these earbuds so special? They come in three neutral tones — Moon, Dune, and Earth — and even come with a matching case.

The buds themselves have a flexible wingtip that comfortably stays in place all day. They're sweat- and water-resistant, so they're perfect for your next workout, plus they provide active noise cancellation, which blocks all external distractions for totally immersive sound.

The battery life is nothing to laugh at, either: Each earbud boats up to six hours of listening time, and up to 24 hours with the charging case.

You can choose Beats to match your skin tone, or go for a cool contrast. (Photo: Amazon)

Plus, because these are Beats, they pair seamlessly with all Apple devices. You can also easily share audio with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods, and access Siri just by using your voice. Samsung users, don't feel left out: They pair easily with Android devices, too.

"I have always been a Beats fan, and I have always had the over-the-ear headphones, but with my hair being natural, the band was causing my hair to sweat while working out, so I decided to give the Earth tone Fit Pros a try, and I'm not going back," shared a thrilled shopper. "The noise cancellation is just like my over-the-ear headphones. I love these!! They are secure in your ears as well."

"First off, they’re beautiful," shared a skeptical shopper. "The pictures do no justice. I’ve never had a more comfortable earphone in my life. I have smaller ear holes, so these fit like a dream and did what no AirPod ever could. The sounds quality is pretty top-tier. The color!! I’m no Kim K fan, but she did her thang with the color selection. I’m really in love with 'em."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

