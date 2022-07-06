Kim Kardashian wears infamous pant-boots to walk in Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian solidified her relationship with Balenciaga as she appeared on the runway for the brand's couture fashion show in Paris.

The 41-year-old reality star and mogul was the first of a few recognizable faces to grace the catwalk on Wednesday where she wore what's become her signature all-black look. Her skintight asymmetrical gown came with gloves attached, while she wore the brand's infamous pant-shoes as her bottoms.

The look doesn't seem to stray too much from a number of her recent high-profile looks, including the Met Gala in September 2021 and her appearance as host of Saturday Night Live, which were all created by the brand. In February, Kardashian even starred in a Balenciaga campaign.

Countless onlookers from the show's front row caught video of Kardashian's runway look, but her biggest supporter was likely her 9-year-old daughter North West who attended the show alongside the famous family's matriarch, Kris Jenner. This wasn't North's first Balenciaga experience, as she made an appearance with her mom and dad, Kanye West, at the brand's Paris Fashion Week show in 2014.

North West and Kris Jenner showing their support at the Balenciaga show. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

North and Jenner had others to cheer on as the SKIMS founder was among actress Nicole Kidman, singer Dua Lipa and models Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell on the runway.

"KIM! DUA! KIDMAN! NOAMI! BELLA!" Derek Blasberg captioned an Instagram post featuring all of the women's walks. "That's a couture casting."

"Iconic" and "legendary" were just two of the sentiments shared in the comment section.

