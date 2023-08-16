The Killers apologise for offending fans in Georgia with Russian 'brother' remark

The Killers played Glastonbury in 2019 (pictured), and Brandon Flowers joined Sir Elton John on stage as a special guest at this year's festival

The Killers have apologised after frontman Brandon Flowers invited a Russian fan on stage during a concert in Georgia to play drums on a song.

He told the crowd to treat the Russian fan as their "brother", drawing boos and walk-outs from parts of the arena.

Georgia, which gained independence from Russia in 1991, has a long history of tension with its neighbour.

Russia invaded Georgia in 2008 and still occupies part of the former Soviet state.

Tensions have been exacerbated after a number of Russians emigrated to Georgia following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

In a statement posted on social media after the concert, the Killers said: "Good people of Georgia, it was never our intention to offend anyone!

"We have a longstanding tradition of inviting people to play drums and it seemed from the stage that the initial response from the crowd indicated that they were okay with tonight's audience participation member coming onstage with us.

"We recognise that a comment, meant to suggest that all of the Killers' audience and fans are 'brothers and sisters,' could be misconstrued.

"We did not mean to upset anyone and we apologise. We stand with you and hope to return soon."

The backlash from sections of the crowd occurred after Flowers - as is now tradition at their gigs - invited a fan up on stage to play drums with them on their track Reasons Unknown, towards the end of Tuesday's concert at the Black Sea Arena, close to the city of Batumi.

"We don't know the etiquette of this land but this guy's a Russian. You OK with a Russian coming up here?" Flowers was heard asking the audience.

Fan footage recorded at the concert shows the crowd responded to his question with a mixture of boos and cheers.

The singer later addressed the issue, asking fans: "You can't recognise if someone's your brother? He's not your brother?

"We all separate on the borders of our countries? Am I not your brother, being from America?"

Georgian public opinion on the ongoing war is overwhelmingly pro-Ukrainian.

Flowers urged fans to celebrate "that we're here together", before adding that he didn't want the event to "turn ugly". "And I see you as my brothers and my sisters."

The Killers, a Las Vegas band known for indie anthems such as Mr Brightside, will headline Reading and Leeds Festivals later this month.

Their frontman made a surprise appearance as a guest of Sir Elton John as he played his final ever UK gig closing out Glastonbury Festival last month.