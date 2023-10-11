KidSuper Gets Into the Pumpkin Spice Latte Mood With Starbucks

No one can escape the pumpkin spice latte, not even KidSuper as founder and designer Colm Dillane has just launched a special collaboration with Starbucks.

Dropping a limited-edition varsity jacket to celebrate the PSL's 20th anniversary, the unique outerwear piece brings together the cozy spices of the fall-favorite drink with the streetwear brand's cheeky confidence. The jacket arrives in a swath of warm tones, boasting a creamy beige hue on its arms, while the body is painted in a rich orange-tinted sand shade. KidSuper's moniker rests on one side, while "PSL" stands proud in bright lettering on the opposite side. Starbucks' all-too-familiar logo serves as a crest on one arm, while autumn leaves fall all over the wool jacket. A diamond quilted satin lining decorated with doodles delivers a warmth that rivals the first sip of the iconic beverage. Striped cotton rib cuffs complete the look.

The letters "PSL" are interlocked on the back, joining "A Little Spice Is Always Nice," which appears in an elegant white cursive script.

Available for pre-order, the Team PSL Varsity jacket retails for $295 USD and can be purchased on KidSuper's online store. Take a closer look in the gallery above.