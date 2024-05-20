Should You Give Your Kids Whole, 2%, or Lower-Fat Milk?

Once your child is old enough to drink milk, how do you know whether to choose whole milk or 2% milk? Learn what the experts say.

Medically reviewed by Emily LaRose, DrPH, MS, RDNMedically reviewed by Emily LaRose, DrPH, MS, RDN

Parents know that cow's milk is a healthy drink for most kids. But deciding whether to serve whole, 2%, 1%, or skim can get confusing. Plain, pasteurized, cow's milk, in one form or another, is a good source of calcium, vitamin D, and protein for children and adults. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends most children drink whole milk until age 2 and then switch to 1% or 2% milk.

Depending on their age, most kids should drink two to three glasses of milk daily or 16 to 24 ounces. This is especially important if they aren't eating or drinking other calcium-rich foods, such as yogurt, cheese, or calcium-fortified orange juice.

But concerns about childhood obesity may cause some parents to wonder if they should serve whole milk versus 2%, 1%, or skim milk. Learn more about whether to give your kids whole milk or low-fat cow's milk.

Tara Moore/Taxi/Getty Images

Is Whole, 2%, or a Lower-Fat Milk Is Best?

Babies younger than 1 year old need breast milk, iron-fortified infant formula, or a combination of the two. Once your baby turns 1, however, you can introduce pasteurized whole cow's milk as long as your child doesn't have any allergies or sensitivities to cow's milk protein or lactose. Lactose free milk is an option if sensitivity is a concern.

At that point, cow's milk can supplement breastfeeding and should replace formula, as long as they are getting about 16 ounces a day. It's after a child's first birthday, however, that many parents wonder when is the right time to switch from plain, pasteurized whole milk to 2% or a lower-fat milk. The AAP used to recommend that all children switch to low-fat milk after the age of 2. Younger toddlers who weren't breastfeeding were "supposed" to drink whole milk.

But those recommendations changed in 2008 when the AAP published a report titled "Lipid Screening and Cardiovascular Health in Childhood." In response to the report, the AAP issued new guidelines for parents of toddlers who have excess weight or obesity. In most cases, however, whole milk is still recommended until a child turns 2.

Related: What To Do When Your Toddler Won't Drink Milk From a Sippy Cup

When To Give Children Whole Milk vs. 2%

The AAP now advises parents that reduced-fat milk might be appropriate for some children who are between the ages of 12 months and 2 years old if:

The child has excess weight or obesity

A family history of obesity

A family history of high cholesterol

A family history of cardiovascular disease

Choosing whole milk

Whole milk is a good option for most toddlers over the age of 12 months who are not breastfeeding or drinking formula. According to the AAP, "young children need calories from fat for growth and brain development." Ensuring a child is getting adequate amounts of these nutrients is especially important during the first two years of a child's life.

One benefit of whole milk over low-fat milk is that many people prefer the taste. For kids who can't get used to the taste of low-fat milk or simply refuse to drink it, whole milk might be the only way parents can get them to drink milk at all.

Whole milk might also be a better choice if you have a child who is a picky eater. If your child is not getting enough fat and calories from the rest of their diet, whole milk might be a helpful way to supplement some of that missing nutrition (as long as excess weight and obesity aren't a concern).

However, you don't want all of your child's nutrients to come from milk. If you are unsure how to include milk in your child's diet to meet their nutritional needs, talk to a health care provider or a registered dietitian.

Choosing low-fat milk

While the AAP touts the benefits of whole milk for younger toddlers who do not have excess weight or obesity, the organization does say that parents can switch children to skim or low-fat milk after the age of 2.



Calories and Fat Content of Whole vs. Lower-Fat Milk

You might wonder if the differences between whole milk and low-fat milk matter—or if there even are many differences. Here's a comparison of nutrition labels for each type of milk.

Per 8-ounce serving:

Whole milk : 150 calories, 8 grams fat

2% milk (reduced-fat milk): 120 calories, 5 grams fat

1% milk (low-fat milk): 106 calories, 2 grams fat

Skim milk (nonfat milk): 83 calories, 0 grams fat

Here's an example of how these nutritional differences can add up. If your 5-year-old typically drinks 3 cups of milk a day, they would get 132 more calories a day by drinking whole milk instead of 1% milk. The question when determining what type of milk to offer is whether your child needs those extra calories in their diet to fuel their growth.



Related: 6 Reasons Your Kid Is Always Hungry—and What To Do About It

How To Switch From Whole Milk to 2%

To help your kid transition from whole milk to 2%, try making the switch gradually. Start by going from whole milk to 2%, then work in 1% milk or skim milk later on, if desired.

Keep in mind that the research is ongoing regarding milk fat consumption and its relationship to obesity in children. One large research review published in 2019 suggested that reduced-fat milk for children might not lower the risk of childhood obesity. Ask a health care provider about which guidelines you should follow to best meet your child's individual nutrition needs.

In general, the AAP recommends introducing your toddler to whole milk at 12 months old if they are not going to continue breastfeeding and switching to skim or low-fat milk when your child is 2 years old. However, if your child has excess weight, talk to a health care provider about making the switch to lower-fat milk earlier.







Tip

Making the switch to low-fat milk at an early age can be easier as an older child is more likely to notice (and possibly resist) the change. To help with the transition, try making the switch gradually. Start by going from whole milk to 2%, then work in 1% milk or skim milk later on, if desired.









Giving your child low-fat milk can encourage healthy habits that will stay with them for the rest of their life. Kids who start drinking low-fat milk are more likely to choose it as teens and adults.



Soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and other dairy milk alternatives are typically low in fat but may be higher in sugar. Non-dairy milk options might be a good choice for your child when they reach the 2-year mark if they are allergic to cow's milk or are lactose intolerant.

Related: How Much Should My Kid Eat? An Age-By-Age Guide

For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.