Kids and teens are feeling climate anxiety. Here's how parents can help.

Between the orange haze of Canadian wildfires creating harmful air quality last summer and this winter being 10 degrees warmer than normal — the warmest on record — Wisconsin is no stranger to the effects of a changing climate.

Air quality advisories across the state and, with it, recommendations to stay indoors, are increasingly common as wildfires become a familiar part of the spring and summer. Hotter summer temperatures have also caused school districts like Milwaukee Public Schools to cancel classes because of extreme heat.

With each cycle, youths are growing more stressed about the state of the environment, exhibiting what’s known as “climate anxiety.”

Here’s what climate anxiety is and tips for how caregivers can help:

What is climate anxiety?

Climate anxiety is the worry and negative feelings people have when they think about climate change, according to Judy Braus, the executive director of the North American Association for Environmental Education.

Climate anxiety affects everyone in different ways. It can lead to depression and hopelessness as well as anger and the inability to act to address climate change, she said.

A 2022 national survey by EdWeek Research Center found that 37% of 14- to 18-year-olds are anxious when they think about climate change. About 34% said they feel afraid and 30% said they feel helpless.

It was also listed as a unique stressor for Wisconsin youth by the Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health, up there with political divisiveness and gun violence.

Linda Hall, the director of the Wisconsin State Office of Children’s Mental Health, said that — as with gun violence — kids don’t see leaders keeping them safe from the problem.

“With climate change, it's kind of similar that they see this happening, but kids don't see adults doing enough,” Hall said.

Listen to your child’s worries

Climate change is a large topic that can feel existential and daunting, so parents need to talk with children about their feelings, Braus said.

“It's listening to what they're worried about, hearing them — that's really important, that they can talk about their fears,” Braus said.

Ignoring these feelings is not helpful, she said. Talking with youth about these issues and their ability to make a difference is key.

Talk with your child about ways they can take action

Hall said kids feel powerless when it comes to climate change. But when kids can engage in some activism, that can help.

“We've noticed that when students — especially high school students — when they feel like they have agency to impact the world around them, that it contributes to their well-being,” Hall said.

When youth use their voices, and are heard, it improves their mental health outcomes, said Amy Marsman, the senior research analyst with the Wisconsin State Office of Children’s Mental Health. Being engaged in community service or activism can especially help, she said.

Whether it's starting a recycling club at school or joining a city composting effort, collective action can also improve kids’ feelings of social connectedness and belonging — something that’s critical.

But even if kids aren't looking at joining clubs or getting involved politically, taking part in small ways can make a big difference, said Joann Kasper, a teacher at Fox Valley Academy, which focuses on environmental education. That could look like walking or biking to school, throwing out litter or choosing to recycle.

"I always try to remind (my students) that they can make a difference. Just remember, all of us play a role in this. Even when we think of the small things, if everybody did that, it'd make a huge difference," Kasper said.

Focus on solutions and positive stories

Not every conversation about climate change has to be negative, Kasper noted. Yes, negative things are happening because of climate change, Kasper said, but attitude matters too.

"We want to face it forward … and do what we can to improve and make things better," Kasper said. "Kids are well aware of the doom and gloom."

Showing youth what’s being done to address climate change, and not just focusing on the negative, has a big effect on building informed hope, Braus said.

Informed hope is not a Pollyanna attitude, but balancing the realities of the situation with the positive things people are doing. For kids, it's valuable for them to see both what young people and adults are doing to address climate change, Braus said.

“It's knowing that you're not alone,” she said. “Other people are worried, but other people are also making a difference.”

Marsman said it’s also important for youth to curate a healthy media diet.

"Get the facts and then get off social media," Marsman said. "You don't want to be uninformed or have bad information, but also you don’t want to spend too much time online, and definitely no doom scrolling."

Marsman suggested youth intentionally seek out positive stories about those who have been successful in mitigating climate change. Marsman recommended global organizations like the World Economic Forum, which feature positive stories about climate change.

There's also a lot of disinformation on social media, a point that Kasper once turned into a class assignment for her middle schoolers. She encouraged students to consider whether an image on social media was real or not by asking questions like, "Is this something that can happen?" and "Does this look right to you?"

"After the assignment I asked, 'OK, so should we believe everything we see on social media?'" Kasper said.

Get outside

Another tip is simple: Get outside and be in nature. Being in nature is a proven strategy to boost well-being.

“Being outside and, specifically, in green spaces or by water, there's tons of research demonstrating how that lowers cortisol levels, the stress hormone, and increases the good hormones that we want,” Marsman said.

