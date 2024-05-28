What is there for kids to do in San Angelo? From parks to museums, here's a list

It's not uncommon to hear people say, "There's nothing for kids to do in San Angelo."

So we rounded up a list of things they can do, and most of them are even free.

From educational to entertainment, here's a look at some of the options in our community:

Know of something else we could add? Email the details to rosanna.fraire@gosanangelo.com.

Arcades

San Angelo has several arcades sure to keep the kids occupied.

Martial Pint at 19 E. Concho Ave., Lily's Pizza at 2424 Vanderventer Ave., Sunset Mall at 4001 Sunset Drive, Cinemark Tinseltown USA at 4425 Sherwood Way, and Icon Cinema at 2020 N. Bryant Blvd. all have arcades.

A new playground has been installed at San Angelo's Bell Park that was funded by the Alcohol & Drug Awareness Center for the Concho Valley.

Angelo State University

Does your kid like dinosaurs? Well, ASU's Mayer Museum, 2501 W. Ave. N, has that, along with fossils, cool moments of history, taxidermy, geological rocks and artwork.

The university's theatre department performs multiple plays through the year. ASU's athletic teams also put on a show with some of the best programs in the nation in NCAA Division II.

Guests admire a T-rex skeleton in the entrance hall of the new Mayer Museum on the Angelo State University campus during a private opening ceremony May 21, 2021.

Old Town Books

Old Town Books at 506 S. Chadbourne St. holds a weekly story time for kids.

Children's Story Time with Joe is every Saturday from 11-11:30 a.m. Joe will read a children's book intended for a preschool audience with a provided snack.

Parks

There are parks throughout the city, many with playgrounds and sports fields. Get some outdoor time at these parks:

Bell Park, 515 Lowrie Ave.

Brown Park, 2411 W. Twohig Ave.

City Park, 315 E. Twohig Ave.

Civic League Park, 2 S. Park Street

El Paseo de Santa Angela Park, 34 W. Ave. D

Glenmore Park, 85 Paint Rock Road

Harmon Park, also known as Picnic Bend, 1201 N. River Drive

Hot Water Slough Park, 2375 Red Bluff Road

Jaime Padron Memorial Park, 2730 Ben Ficklin Road

Kids Kingdom, 290 W. River Drive

Kirby Community Park, 1401 Edmund Blvd.

Knickerbocker Park, 6402 Knickerbocker Road

Lake Park, 1608 S. Concho Drive

Lone Wolf Bridge, 700 E. Ave. K

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 2121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Mary E. Lee Park, 2160 Mary E. Lee Road

Meadowcreek Park, 5117 Tabosa Drive

Middle Concho Park, Middle Concho Drive

Mountainview Park, 3031 Freeland Ave.

North Concho Park, 1951 N. River Drive

Old Town, 520 Orient St.

Pecan Creek, 8455 Country Club Road

Producers Park, 1805 Ricks Drive

Red Bluff Circle, 2800 Red Bluff Circle

Rio Concho Park, 501 Rio Concho Drive

Rock Slough Park, 2480 Fisherman's Road

Santa Fe Park, 603 W. Beauregard Ave.

Santa Rita Park, 1111 S. Madison St.

Shady Point Circle, 1851 Shady Point Circle Drive

South Concho Park, 850 S. Concho Park Drive

Spring Creek Park, 21 Fisherman's Road

Sulphur Springs Park, 1110 Paseo De Vaca St.

Sunken Garden Park, 704 S. David St.

The Bosque, 330 S. Irving St.

Visitor's Center, 418 W. Ave. B

Webster Tot-Lot Park, 2721 Webster Ave.

For a full list with their amenities, visit cosatx.us.

Railway Museum of San Angelo

Trains, local history and people giving tours as historic conductors make the Railway Museum, 703 S. Chadbourne St., an interesting stop. It also has monthly treasure hunts and events.

Visit sanangelorailway.org or call 325-486-2140 for more information.

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

It might not sound like your classic kids' hangout, but SAMFA, 1 Love St., offers far more than art tours. There are crafting kits and events, summer camps, classes, family days and more.

For more about SAMFA and its services, visit samfa.org or call 325-653-3333.

San Angelo State Park

The state park, 362 Farm-to-Market Road 2288, has weekly events from hikes to painting. There's the official state's longhorn and bison herds to see, and children can become Junior Park Rangers. Other activities include fishing, camping, biking, horseback riding, geocaching and seasonal events.

Visit the park on Facebook, or call 325-949-4757 for more information.

Sports Next Level

Sports Next Level, 2838 College Hills Blvd., has plenty for kids and adults to do.

They offer miniature golf, batting cages, a sports simulator, gyms and more. The facility hosts activities all year long, including camps for your young athletes to grow.

Stadium Lanes Bowling Center

Stadium Lanes at 2105 Knickerbocker Road, has multiple bowling lanes with bumpers if the kiddos need them. Attached to Stadium Lanes is Fleming's Diner if the family wants to catch a meal after a game.

Sunset Mall

Along with the arcade, Sunset Mall also offers events throughout the year for children, including carnivals, arts, shopping and yearly photos with Santa, the Easter Bunny and more. There is even an indoor play yard near JCPenney.

For more information, visit sunsetmall.com.

Tom Green County Library System

The Tom Green County Library System has three locations: Stephens Central, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.; West Branch, 3013 Vista Del Arroyo Drive; and North Branch, 3001 N. Chadbourne St. Each location hosts events throughout the week, which includes clubs from anime, crafting, literature, gaming and even computer education.

The Stephen's Central Library children's department has reopened after the 2021 crash shut it down for a year and a half for renovations.

Along with events just about every day, the Central Library has STEAM Central Makerspace in the basement. This has STEAM-based toys and occasionally crafting events.

Also, there are tons of books, including graphic novels and magazines. For a full list of events and services, visit tgclibrary.com or call 325-655-7321.

Trampoline park

Ultimate Air Trampoline Park, 4169 West Loop 306, is filled with trampolines, a zipline, basketball hoops, ninja course, foam pit, rock walls and much more.

The park is open from 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, 1-8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursdays, 1-10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday during the summer.

The Ultimate Air Trampoline Park, shown in this Dec. 27, 2019, file photo, opened to a great deal of anticipation in San Angelo.

There is also toddler time from 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays and 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays for the summer.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

YMCA

"The mission of the San Angelo YMCA is to serve the people in the San Angelo community of all faiths, with the emphasis on families and youth, to permit them to achieve their God-given potential in spirit, mind and body through it programs, staff, facilities and the community," the YMCA website states.

For children, the YMCA offers day camps, summer camps, after school programs and sports leagues.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: From parks to museums, find things for kids to do in San Angelo