Kids can ride for free on the NY Waterway ferry this summer. Here are the details

New York Waterway has announced that children can ride free on all ferry routes between New Jersey and Manhattan this summer, starting July 5 and running through Labor Day, Sept. 2. Under this promotion, two children under the age of 12 can ride free when accompanied by one paying adult.

The ferry service offers a family-friendly, economical, and traffic-free way to travel to New York City, providing opportunities to enjoy the views and attractions of New York Harbor from open-air top decks. NY Waterway also offers free, multi-route shuttles from the Midtown terminal to popular destinations throughout the city.

Several New Jersey ferry terminals provide low-cost parking, with free parking available at South Amboy and Port Liberte in Jersey City. Additionally, many NY Waterway ferry terminals are accessible via the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Line, NJ TRANSIT (rail and bus), and free NY Waterway buses.

NY Waterway ferry, Weehawken

For more details on the Kids Ride Free promotion, visit nywaterway.com/KidsFree.

NY Waterway encourages ferry riders to download their App 4.0, available on the App Store and Google Play, to easily access information, locate shuttles, and purchase, store, and activate ferry tickets.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NY Waterway ferry rides free for kids this summer