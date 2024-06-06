When Are Kids Old Enough to Take Charge of Father's Day?

One mom is ready for her kids to take over Father's Day planning. Are they old enough? Here's what other parents think.

Father’s Day is right around the corner. Maybe I’m late to the party in thinking about what to do for my husband this year. But before I get too into the weeds contemplating whether we should go out for dinner, or stay in, I can’t help but look around and notice that some of my kids are old enough to take over my regular duties.

With a daughter in high school and two in middle school, surely I don’t have to be the only one cooking breakfast—and making sure their dad gets a chance to relax and enjoy the day. They do know how to use the oven. No, they aren’t old enough to drive and go to the store for ingredients for a Father’s Day meal, but we’re getting there. Indeed, it’s time for me to take a back seat—finally.

It’s not as if I plan to ignore the day and not do a single thing for my husband, who’s an amazing guy, by the way! But if I’m being honest, it’s kind of nice to know that I don’t have to captain the effort any longer.

After all, summer with all five of my kids home 24/7 is pushing this mom beyond the realm of ordinary exhaustion—even more so than the school year! I’m running to and from swim lessons, tennis camp, and dance intensives, organizing playdates, family dinners, and beach days. The idea of also cheerleading our family to pull off the best Father's Day ever could easily tip this just-holding-it-together mom over the edge.

Here’s What Caregivers Think about Father’s Day Planning

Given my willingness to embrace a Father’s Day game plan that our kids come up with, I had to wonder what age other parents feel is appropriate for relinquishing the responsibility of eggs and coffee in bed over to the offspring.

As a first source, I turned to my own children, who pointed out they don’t have a lot of their own money to buy a Father’s Day gift. Fair. But I assured them that their dad doesn’t need a present. He just wants to feel special, and that doesn’t have to come from a box or gift bag.

Next, Parents put out the question on social media: What’s the right age for kids to take over Father’s Day planning?

“He is still the father of your children so some planning on your part should be done to make it a special day for him,” one person opined on Facebook. Someone else said while the kids are at home, it’s still the partner’s job to do Father’s Day.

On the other end of the spectrum was this commenter, who shared, “My kids have been planning the day and shopping for me and their dad since they were about 8 years old.” Meanwhile, another commenter said, “I always want to be included. I love doing stuff for Father’s Day!”

Over on Instagram, one commenter echoed what many had to say on the topic of the partner being involved in Father’s Day planning: “Moms expect husbands to plan Mother’s Day for them, so isn’t it fair?”

Others offered exact ages—13 was popular—that kids should take over, with one person suggesting involving them early in picking out a gift and planning, so they’ll be ready.

Many people shared that they are not together with the father, so it falls on their child to do Father’s Day no matter what their age. And one commenter also pointed out that if your child has a father in their life, consider yourself lucky and just celebrate!

Perhaps one commenter said it best about when kids should take over for Father’s Day: “About the time you want kids to plan Mother’s Day.” Touché.



