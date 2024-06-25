Kids left home? New Jersey law leaves it to parents

School is out and so are the kids for summer break. But who's going to watch them until school starts up again?

While some parents are able to stay home with kids, others book them into summer camps, and some hope the eldest child is old enough to be left alone or babysit the rest.

That question of leaving kids home unsupervised is usually followed with concern over what does New Jersey law have to say about it.

What age can kids be left home alone?

While some states have laws on leaving children unattended at home, the New Jersey does not specify any appropriate, legal age to leave a child. Instead, parents are asked to make a very personal and individual decision.

It's important to note that although there are no laws to the age kids can be left alone, child protective services can and will become involved if anyone reports that a child was abused, neglected or put at risk of harm while the parent or guardian was gone.

Sending kids to a friend's house is often a simple approach, but there are more structured options, such as day camps at local clubs or YMCAs. Summer camps can vary in hours and interests and offer things like museum classes, sports and other managed activities for parents in this common situation.

How do you know what age you can leave your kid home alone?

While there is no magic age that works for every child, the nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide recommends starting to leave kids home alone between the ages of 12 and 13. But it is very dependent on their level of maturity.

“Parents should look for signs of responsibility when their children are with them before leaving them home alone. Are they able to follow directions without being told repeatedly? Do they only follow directions if you are there watching? If they only follow the rules when you’re watching, it’s unlikely that they will follow them when they are home alone,” Rolanda Mitchell, an education counselor at North Carolina State University, told USA Today in 2019. “School behavior can also be a good indicator because school is where children spend the most of their time without their parents watching. If they’re misbehaving or violating rules, they may do the same when they’re home alone.”

Maria Francis is a Pennyslvania-based journalist covering trending topics across the Mid-Atlantic region.

This article originally appeared on USATNetwork: At what age can you leave kids home alone?