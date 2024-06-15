Kids learn about city vehicles at 3rd annual Touch A Truck event in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families around Albuquerque gathered at Franklin Plaza on Saturday for the city’s third annual Touch A Truck event. The city hosted the event giving kids a chance to get close to city vehicles commonly seen on the roads.

Kids were invited to sit inside the vehicles to learn how they work with some departments offering demonstrations. Officials hope that when children have these interactions, they will be less scared of them. “This is a fun family event. we have fire trucks, police cars, all kinds of things. Getting close to the police cars and the fire trucks. it shouldn’t be a scary thing,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Rene Grout.

The event also featured horses from the Albuquerque Police Department, a robot from the bomb squad, and a helicopter from New Mexico State Police.

