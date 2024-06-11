Kids can get free meals through Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s summer program

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is launching the Summer Food Program, also known as Summer Youth Cafés.

At the sites, kids can eat free meals when the school year ends.

“We know many families are struggling to make ends meet this summer with higher costs at the grocery store, increasing utility bills and higher housing costs. We want to make sure all families know these sites offer meals to any child, no strings attached,” said Food Bank Director of Child Nutrition Programs Kelsey Gross.

Any child 18 and under can get food at no cost by visiting a Summer Youth Café site. The cafés are offered at several locations, including local parks, churches, schools, libraries and other gathering spaces. Summer food sites will look different depending on if the program location offers breakfast, lunch, snacks or even grab-and-go meals.

No registration is required. To find a site near you, visit pittsburghfoodbank.org/summer.

The Food Bank is also encouraging families to sign up for SNAP so they’re automatically enrolled in Pennsylvania’s new SUN Bucks program, which provides additional funds for groceries in the summer months for families. To see if you’re eligible or to sign up for SNAP, visit the food bank website or call 412-460-3663 ext. 655

