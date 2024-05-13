Kids can get free breakfast and lunch through EBRPSS Summer Meals Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — When school comes to an end, children will have access to free breakfast and lunch through the 2024 EBRPSS Summer Meals Program.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, East Baton Rouge Parish School System and OneRouge CAFÉ recently announced this program which will run from Tuesday, May 28 to Friday, Aug. 2.

Meals will be available to anyone 18 years and younger Monday through Thursday. The only two days that meals will not be available are Monday, June 17, and Thursday, July 4.

“Summer should be a time of enjoyment, not spent worrying about where the next meal will come from,” Broome said. “The EBRPSS Summer Feeding Program reflects a collective commitment to the well-being of Baton Rouge students, providing them with access to nourishing meals essential for their growth and development. This program helps ensure that no child in our community faces hunger during the summer months.”

You can find the nearest East Baton Rouge Parish School System feeding site on this interactive map. Feeding sites include elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and libraries.

“We are excited to share with our community our dedication to ensuring that all children are provided fresh, delicious, and nutritious meals all year, including during the summer when children are more likely to go hungry,” Nichola Hall, chief human resources officer of the EBRPSS Child Nutrition Program, said.

Here are other ways children can get free meals this summer.

Rural Site Brunch Kits

There will be rural site brunch kits available on Monday and Thursday at Northeast Elementary School. You must pre-register for the three and seven-day brunch kits online.

Meals on the Geaux

Select housing authorities and libraries in Baton Rouge are offering Meals on the Geaux. Specific dates and times for the grab-and-go service can also be found online.

Summer EBT

The other option for children is SUN Bucks, or Summer EBT. According to the mayor’s office, “this SNAP program provides school-aged children with additional benefits to purchase healthy food.”

