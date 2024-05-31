Kid's Farmer's Market set

May 31—West Texas Food Bank will have a Kid's Farmer's Market from 9 a.m. to noon June 1 at the food bank, 411 S. Pagewood.

Sponsored by HEB, the event is free and open to children of all ages to come learn about fresh fruits and vegetables.

While supplies last, you'll be able to fill your Farmer's Market bag with fresh produce for free thanks to H-E-B.

Cooking with Kayla will have a fruit and vegetable sampling with nutrition information handouts and recipes to give out.

They will be joined by other community booths.