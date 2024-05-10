Should Kids Drink Chocolate Milk?

You may have enjoyed chocolate milk as a kid, but as a parent, you're likely wondering, is chocolate milk good for you? Here's whether you should serve it to your kid. (Kids?)

Chocolate milk is good for both you and your kids. It's a healthy treat that can help close the nutrient gaps that many children and Americans struggle with, while also providing a great option for picky eaters or children who don’t enjoy the taste of white milk.

Chocolate milk has been a popular treat for generations, but some parents worry if chocolate milk is good for kids because of the added sugar content.

Here, we break down some of the scientific research and evidence about chocolate milk to help you decide if it’s something that works for your family and your child’s eating routine.

Chocolate Milk Nutrition Facts

Chocolate milk is a type of flavored dairy milk with cocoa powder and sugar for flavor and sweetness. While it has extra sugar added in, chocolate milk still provides nutrients that are important for growing children.

A school-sized carton (8 ounces) of 1% low-fat chocolate milk contains 150 calories, 8 grams of protein, 24 grams of carbohydrates, including 10 grams of added sugar. It also provides calcium, vitamin D, and other essential nutrients. In comparison, a carton of white milk contains 105 calories and 12 grams of carbohydrates, without any added sugar.

Similar to white milk, you can buy chocolate milk in whole, fat-free, 1%, and 2% varieties, which can impact the total fat and calorie content in the milk. Although for schools, only fat-free and 1% low-fat chocolate milk can be served.

Why Chocolate Milk is Good for You

Chocolate milk provides a range of important nutrients, and research shows it is good for your health.

A 2021 study published in Nutrition and Metabolism that included populations from around the world found several health benefits of including milk in the diet. These studies found beneficial associations of drinking 1 cup of milk a day and lower risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, obesity, osteoporosis, type 2 diabetes, and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Dairy milk is considered a dietary staple for children for good reason. Milk contains 18 of 22 essential nutrients, including bioactive peptides and fatty acids, such as casein, whey proteins, alpha linoleic acid (ALA), conjugated linoleic acids (CLA), and palmitic acid (16:0). Dairy milk is also rich in micronutrients that affect health and metabolism, such as calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, and vitamin D.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recognize four nutrients of concern for public health: calcium, potassium, Vitamin D, and fiber. These nutrients are generally lacking in Americans’ diets and inadequate amounts can affect growth and development. Three out of the four nutrients are found in dairy milk, signaling that chocolate milk is good for you.

Here are some nutrients found in chocolate milk:

Calcium: Most people know dairy for its calcium content, and milk is one of the most widely available food sources of calcium. Calcium is important for bone growth, and childhood and adolescence are crucial times for bone growth. Foods rich in calcium and Vitamin D, like dairy milk, play an integral role in preventing bone diseases, supporting bone mineralization, and helping children achieve peak bone mass later in life.

Vitamin D: Vitamin D works with calcium to promote bone strength and integrity. The Institute of Medicine established a recommended dietary allowance (RDA) of 600 IU/day for kids, which is difficult to achieve through diet alone in children unless they have sufficient dairy intake. Dairy milk, including chocolate milk, is one of the few dietary sources of Vitamin D.

Protein: Protein aids in muscle recovery and growth for children, which can be especially beneficial for active kids or individuals engaging in physical activity. For children who struggle to eat enough protein, chocolate milk is a great option.

Phosphorus: Phosphorus is another important mineral for strong bones and teeth, and it also helps with filtering waste and repairing tissue and cells.

Potassium: Potassium is one of the four main nutrients of concern for Americans. Potassium is important for normal body growth, muscle function, and heart rhythm. One cup of 1% milk offers about 366mg of potassium, and children need between 2000-3000mg/potassium per day.

Vitamin A - Vitamin A is important for normal health, growth, and development and contributes to a strong and healthy immune system for children to fight off disease and illnesses.

Can Toddlers Have Chocolate Milk?

Yes, toddlers can have chocolate milk. Dairy milk is the leading source of three of the four nutrients of public health concern for 2 to 18-year-olds (calcium, potassium, and Vitamin D). Including chocolate milk can not only improve nutrient intake, but it's also a tasty beverage kids look forward to.

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends three servings of low-fat or fat-free dairy products per day, such as milk, yogurt, cheese, lactose-free milk, and fortified soy milk or yogurt for children 9 years and older. These recommendations are scaled down to two to two and a half servings per day for children ages 2-8.

When Can Babies Have Chocolate Milk?

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, babies younger than 2 should not have chocolate milk. Research shows that flavored milk such as chocolate and strawberry milk contain more sugar than is recommended for kids under the age of 2. However, experts recommend that babies drink plain milk, as it is nutritionally dense and provides a plethora of vitamins needed for every stage of toddler development.







Top 3 Reasons Why Chocolate Milk is Considered Bad for Kids

Many parents want to provide the most nutritious treats for their children, and they're concerned that chocolate milk is not a healthy beverage. There are a few main reservations caregivers usually have, which we've broken down below.

Sugar

While many people may avoid flavored milk due to its sugar content, chocolate milk can fit into a healthy, balanced diet for children. Remember that some of the sugar is naturally occurring in the milk due to lactose (this is the case for white milk, too), so not all of the sugar represents added sugar. Both the Dietary Guidelines and the American Academy of Pediatrics acknowledge that small amounts of added sugars can be used to increase the palatability of nutrient-rich foods.

According to research, the added sugar in chocolate milk does not contribute to the majority of added sugar consumption in children. Instead, the main contributors of added sugars in the diet were sugar-sweetened beverages, like soda, sweetened bakery products, and mixed dishes, such as pizza.

Furthermore, flavored milk is estimated to only contribute 4% of added sugars to the overall diets of children ages 2 to 18, though flavored milk offers multiple essential nutrients in return.

Inflammation

While many people seem to associate dairy with inflammation, several studies and systematic reviews have found no association between dairy consumption and the inflammatory response.

Obesity

Some parents are concerned about the extra sugar and calories in chocolate milk leading to obesity. However, current research shows no association between drinking flavored milk and an increased body mass index (BMI).

Note that body mass index (BMI) has long been seen as the ultimate measure of physical health, but it can be inaccurate and problematic. While some doctors do still use BMI, it’s important to remember that it’s a dated, biased measure that doesn’t account for several factors, such as ethnic descent, race, gender, and/or age.

How Much Chocolate Milk Should You Give to Your Kid?

Parents can limit serving sizes of chocolate milk to moderate added sugars by offering smaller portions and focusing on low-fat or fat-free varieties of chocolate milk. Serving other low-sugar dairy alternatives, such as cheese and plain yogurt, can also help in providing protein, calcium, Vitamin D, and more to kids’ diets without added sugars.

For children who have dairy allergies or are lactose intolerant, finding non-dairy versions of chocolate milk—such as chocolate almond milk—that are fortified with calcium and Vitamin D can be a good replacement for nutrition. Parents can even add chocolate syrup or powder to a child’s favorite non-dairy milk to create a less sugary, healthy chocolate milk.

Lastly, parents should be aware of other sources of added sugars in kids’ diets, as those may be easier places to start when trying to reduce a child’s overall sugar intake. Swapping chocolate milk in for some of those sources may be a great way to add in additional key nutrients.







Key Takeaways

Chocolate milk is a great nutrient carrier for children that allows kids to get the nutrition in dairy milk to meet the recommended three servings of dairy per day. For parents who are concerned about added sugars, there are ways to reduce added sugars by offering smaller serving sizes, as well as balancing other added sugars throughout the day.







