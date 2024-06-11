Are the kids alright? What Gardner educators say about student learning post-pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic not only revealed gaps in the public healthcare system but also exposed holes in public schools.

Local educators have expressed that while the pandemic brought awareness to the many issues in the public school system in regard to children's mental health, attention spans and learning gaps, they cannot solely blame the remote learning period for those issues.

Across the country, when the federal government forced the shutdown of all K-12 public schools, students were sent home to continue their schooling through a computer. This presented problems for many families who could not afford a computer or high-speed internet, and their children were initially unable to access school at all.

Gardner Elementary School

Poverty is a factor for Gardner children

Historically, children in low-income and underserved communities fall behind their peers academically, socially and emotionally. The city of Gardner has a higher poverty rate than the state and national rates.

According to the 2022 U.S. Census, 14.8% of the Gardner population is below the poverty line, compared to the state average of 10.4%. Nearly 3,000 Gardner residents in 2022 lived below the poverty line, and 27% were residents under the age of 18.

Megan Wilson, Multi-Tiered Systems of Support administrator at the Gardner Elementary School, said poverty can affect a child's mental, emotional, social and academic performance. She said if a child is hungry or doesn't get enough sleep, it will show up in their learning and social abilities.

Although low-income children have historically struggled in school, and the pandemic made it worse for them, they weren't the only ones affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and related school closures.

Students who were kindergartners during the pandemic

This year's fourth-graders were in kindergarten in March 2020. Midway through the school year, they were sent home and forced to build their academic foundations online.

Gardner Elementary School administration, teachers and support staff have all noticed a difference in how children learn, socialize and regulate emotions compared to four or five years ago.

While there are lingering negative effects of the pandemic isolation and shutdowns on children's emotional and mental growth, it is not the only factor that has impacted children's school performance.

Local educators said social media and increased mental health issues are two other significant factors that every child has to face in their lives.

School performance post-pandemic

Fourth-grade Gardner Elementary School teacher Marisa Coviello said kindergarten is the time in a child's education when they lay a foundation for learning and sociability. Kindergarten and first grade are when children are first exposed to literature.

"Those two years are the laying of the foundation for learning through dress up and being read a book out loud," she said. "They missed the magic of being read to out loud in the same room, seeing the teacher's expressions and engaging in thinking through in-person discussions."

The current Gardner fourth-grade class did not have the opportunity to build a foundation through play and consistently being in a classroom during those vital years. In her 27 years of teaching, Coviello said she has never seen such a large number of students struggle to sit down and read a book.

Coviello said most of her students prefer graphic novels, which consist more of visuals than text. She thinks the reason is that these kids grew up in a digital-centered world where videos, photos and graphics on social media are what they consume daily.

"A few of my students who like to read are my highest-performing students," she said. "It's a trend we are seeing, and I think it's because they are surrounded by fast-paced, visually pleasing content every day. "

Before the pandemic, Coviello said signs of increased anxiety and short attention spans showed up, but the pandemic accelerated those symptoms.

"I don't think the pandemic caused these problems we are seeing, but I do think it has some kind of effect," she said. "

Other effects of onscreen learning

Sam Davidson, another fourth-grade teacher in Gardner, said he noticed children give up easily and are always searching for the easy way out. He noticed that most of his students don't have the drive to work hard and try something for a second time if it wasn't easy the first time.

"They find comfort behind a screen, and it gives them instant gratification," he said. "I think social media has made them believe life is easy, and when it's not, they don't know what to do."

Davidson said most of his students say they want to become influencers when they grow up but they don't see all the steps that people have to complete to become one.

"They only see the perfect edited video; they never see the planning, editing, and the hard work that an influencer does to become rich and famous," he said. "They think life is like the perfectly edited photos and videos they see every day. They have given up on trying, and it's showing not only in their school performance but also in their friendships and mental health."

Absenteeism continues to trend in the wrong direction

Earl Martin, principal of Gardner Elementary School, said there has been a spike in absenteeism since the pandemic. He said the staff is working to find solutions because students can't learn if they aren't in the classroom.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, one in four Massachusetts K-12 students missed 18 or more school days in the 2022-23 academic year.

For the 2022-23 school year, absenteeism was between 9% and 15% per month at Gardner Elementary. With 1,053 students enrolled during that academic year, that translates to between 95 and 158 students missing at least one day of school each month.

Davidson said if a student shows any signs of illness, the parent keeps them home, which is a lingering effect of the pandemic.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Gardner Elementary School educators talk student learning post-COVID