Kiddos bored already? Here's 5 Oklahoma City-area summer camps you can still catch

Still looking for summertime activities for the kids?

Though many summer camps have already closed their signup period, some short-term camps are still available for Oklahoma City-area youth interested in the natural world, messy activities and even rock music.

OKC Zoo: Be an assistant zookeeper

The Oklahoma City zoo has spots available for "assistant zookeepers," ages 13 to 17. Guests will explore the world of animal caretaking by working alongside zoo experts. The camp has one spot open for the week of July 15-19, and additional openings for the week starting July 22.

The zoo also has openings for its fully-day Kung Zoo Panda camps that teach about Asian wildlife and places. The remaining spots are ideal for ages 5 to 8.

Those who'd like to take a twilight safari at the zoo can sign up for the public Carnivore Conundrum Family Overnight event on June 29. Additional zoo events and information is available at https://www.okczoo.org/summer-camps.

School, but it's rock 'n' roll

Music lessons with an edge are taking place this summer in Oklahoma City, Edmond and Tulsa.

School of Rock franchise locations are offering their Rock 101 Camp for kids. These beginner camps take place June 24-28 in Edmond, and July 8-12 in Oklahoma City.

School of Rock also offers more advanced camps through August which include topics like '90s rock, songwriting, the Beatles, recording, production and an exploration of blues music.

YMCA summer camps still open

YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City's Summer Day Camp has openings at several metro-area locations.

The camps offer activities like arts and crafts, guest speakers, outdoor and indoor activities, STEM activities and weekly field trips. Most camps cost $220 per week for non-members, and $165 a week for YMCA members.

As of July 17, the following YMCA locations have a waiting list for Summer Day Camp signups: Edmond, Stillwater, Chickasha, and Great Plains in Weatherford.

Variety of themed camps at Life Time

Life Time, a chain of athletic country clubs with a location in Oklahoma City, offers daily or weeklong camps for children.

The camps are open to parents with a Life Time membership. The child must also have an active junior membership.

You can choose from several themed camps, including a trip to the zoo to solve a mystery, fun water-based activities, a messy good time with "glitter and slime" and a pirate adventure.

